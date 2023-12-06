Scrimba
Build AI Apps with ChatGPT, Dall-E, and GPT-4
Build AI Apps with ChatGPT, Dall-E, and GPT-4

Tom Chant

Instructor: Tom Chant

4.3

(45 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The basic concept of AI Engineering

  • How to build apps with the OpenAI API

  • How to deploy your AI apps on the web

Shareable certificate

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 2 modules in this course

Learn to build your first AI-powered app

Learn secure and robust deployment strategies for AI apps using Cloudflare

Tom Chant
Scrimba
3 Courses

Scrimba

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 45

4.3

45 reviews

  • 5 stars

    64.44%

  • 4 stars

    17.77%

  • 3 stars

    6.66%

  • 2 stars

    2.22%

  • 1 star

    8.88%

SS
4

Reviewed on Dec 5, 2023

SO
5

Reviewed on Oct 23, 2023

PS
5

Reviewed on Feb 2, 2024

View more reviews

