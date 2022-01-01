Vanderbilt University
Mobile App Development is the act or process of creating an application for mobile devices. Mobile applications differ from that of traditional computers because they can work offline, are faster, and more efficient. As such, their development and design consists of different needs.
For businesses, mobile applications are advantageous in reaching mobile-device users, who generate 53.3 percent of internet traffic over desktop users. Mobile App Development is important to learn for people interested in helping businesses create an app to personalize the customer experience, champion their brand, increase SEO potential for their website, and other benefits.
Learners looking for a career in Mobile App Development can rejoice about the field’s success rate: it’s estimated to grow 30.7 percent over the next decade, making job opportunities promising. More exciting yet, Mobile App Development is also in-demand today, with a median salary of $103,805 in the U.S. (and some sources saying as much as $141,000 per year).
In addition to Mobile App Developer, other roles where knowledge of the field is useful include Web Content Specialist, DevOps Engineer, UI Designer, UX Designer, UX Researcher, Digital Marketing Coordinator, Android Developer, Front-end Developer, Director of Digital Marketing, Product Manager, Software Developer, and a wide variety of other tech-related roles.
Mobile App Development courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in using Java to build Android apps; understanding front-end and hybrid mobile development; using Swift to build iOS applications; creating a fully-functioning photo editing app; developing cross-platform apps using React Native; and more.
Lessons on Mobile App Development are taught by instructors from major universities, including Vanderbilt University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of Toronto, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Mobile App Development with instructors specializing in Mobile Device Infrastructures, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, and other topics. Course content on Mobile App Development is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills or experience you may already need to have to learn mobile app development include the ability to code, with some working knowledge of computer programming using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. You may also want to have a basic understanding of app builders, including the concept of Google Sheet’s Glide, which does not use any coding. The skills or experience you may want to have before learning mobile app development also include the ability to build a basic website from start to finish. Also, if you have a degree or experience in computer science, you may already have some skills needed to start learning about mobile app development.
The kind of people who are best suited for roles in mobile app development are fascinated with large-scale apps such as Instagram and Snapchat, but they are also comfortable spending time using smaller functional and fun apps found in app stores. They understand the fundamental steps needed to build a website that incorporates everything from images, sound, and hyperlinks, to social media interactivity.
Studying mobile app development may be right for you if you're an entrepreneur who wants to build a mobile app or a mobile app development company. Learning about mobile app development may be right if you want to become a developer since you'll need to learn how to apply core Java programming languages, features, and software patterns to develop maintainable mobile apps for Android components, as well as understand fundamental Java I/O and persistence mechanisms, and also iOS app development in Swift. Learning mobile app development may also be right for you if you need to build complete full-stack web and multi-platform solutions for your business that require mastering front-end web and server-side development. Learning mobile app development can also benefit you if you need to provide technical support and updates to products.