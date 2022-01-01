Vanderbilt University
Application Development is a type of Software Development that involves building programs to be utilized by end users. These include applications built for a PC or a mobile user interface, and common ones that come to mind are word processors, games, web browsers, media players, and more.
When it comes to Android smartphones, Application Developers must consider certain components, programming languages, and other specificities of Android development. With over two billion active Android devices in the world, learning Android App Development is becoming an increasingly in-demand and lucrative skill.
Companies are seeking Mobile Developers—and skills in Android are advantageous. One report shows Android job postings on Indeed increased by roughly 11 percent from May 2018 to May 2019. These stats especially favor Android Application Developers versed in Android programming languages, user interface, navigation, testing, and other essential skills. The skill building pays off: In May 2019, the average junior Android App Developer salary started at $98,000.
Android Application Development learners can earn roles beyond “Android Developer.” Some roles available in the U.S. include Backend Python Engineer, Android Engineer, Python Web Developer, UI Engineer, Full-stack Mobile Developer, and others that are related.
Android Application Development courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in Java programming languages; Android studio tools; Android activity components; unit testing; audio and video programming; alarm clock application; and more.
Lessons on Android Application Development are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Vanderbilt University, CentraleSupélec, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and other institutions. Learners can enjoy exploring Android Application Development with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Development, and other disciplines. Course content on Android Application Development is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
A knowledge of specific programming languages can be beneficial if you want to learn Android app development. These include Java, C++, and Kotlin. Knowing Dart and JavaScript can also be helpful. Of course, basic IT, computer, and mobile device skills are important. Familiarity with the Android Software Development Kit (Android SDK) can be beneficial, as can SQL experience and a basic understanding of Git. It also helps if you understand XML basics and Material Design guidelines. If you're familiar with Android Studio, learning app development may be easier. General backend programming experience can also help.
People best suited for careers in Android app development are those who are passionate about software development and engineering. You must be dedicated to spending long hours writing code. You'll also need some expertise in the industry in which you work. For example, if you're building healthcare apps for Android, you'll need medical knowledge that isn't necessary for building game apps. Communication and teamwork skills are a must as you'll most likely be working with a team on each app you develop. You'll also need good written communication skills as you may find yourself recording and documenting information about your work. You may even find yourself writing articles about your work.
Simply put, learning Android app development is right for you if you have an interest in creating an app. It could be something you want to do as a hobby, or you may want to create an app for your own business. Even if you have an idea for an app and don't want to create it yourself, learning about development can give you a better understanding of what steps to take next to make it a reality. Learning Android app development may also help you land a job in an expanding field. Developers typically earn a competitive salary, and the field is expected to grow in the future. If you already work as a developer, you may find that you want to specialize in an aspect of Android app development or learn more about it to advance your career.