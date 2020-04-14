About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction of MIT App Inventor

5 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Application Coding

3 videos (Total 2 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Programming Basics & Dialog

5 videos (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

More Programming Basics

6 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

