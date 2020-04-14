The course will give students hands-on experience in developing interesting Android applications. No previous experience in programming is needed, and the course is suitable for students with any level of computing experience. MIT App Inventor will be used in the course. It is a blocks-based programming tool that allows everyone, even novices, to start programming and build fully functional apps for Android devices. Students are encouraged to use their own Android devices for hands-on testing and exploitation.
Some of quizzes weren't really good! but totally I think it was a great course for those who have not worked with any android developing tools and also for beginner programming students.
First It was very tough for me to understand but later I try hard to achieve this goal Thanks All
The course is very challenging but gives you a practical understanding of App development .
One of the best and simple courses I have attended in Coursera. The quizez and assignments are little bit confusing, but in overall this is good.
