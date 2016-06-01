About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Android Studio
  • Android (Operating System) Software
  • Android Software Development
  • User Interface
University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Android Platform and Development Environment

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Application Fundamentals and the Activity Class

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Intents, Permissions, and Fragments

10 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

User Interface Classes

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 68 min)

