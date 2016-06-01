This course introduces you to the design and implementation of Android applications for mobile devices. You will develop an app from scratch, assuming a basic knowledge of Java, and learn how to set up Android Studio, work with various Activities and create simple user interfaces to make your apps run smoothly.
- Android Studio
- Android (Operating System) Software
- Android Software Development
- User Interface
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Android Platform and Development Environment
Application Fundamentals and the Activity Class
Intents, Permissions, and Fragments
User Interface Classes
Thanks to Dr Adams Porter. I have always look for what I can add to my CV to quite my current jobs, with this the journey has began.
I really enjoyed this course and found it very enjoyable. The content itself is a bit old but still perfectly relevant. Looking forward to Part 2.
It is a really nice course to learn android development from beginning with some basic java development knowledge.
Very good courser, not for beginners certainly. Funny videos and easy to understand and gives you asignments that let you think about it and research so you understand better the assignments
