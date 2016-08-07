About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Interaction Technique
  • List Of Graphical User Interface Elements
  • User Interface Techniques
  • Android (Operating System) Software
  • Computer Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Threads and Networking

Week 2

User Notifications, BroadcastReceivers, and Alarms

Week 3

Graphics, Touch, and Multimedia

Week 4

Sensors, Location and Maps, and Data Management

