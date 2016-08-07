This course introduces you to the design and implementation of Android applications for mobile devices. You will build upon concepts from the prior course, including handling notifications, using multimedia and graphics and incorporating touch and gestures into your apps.
Programming Mobile Applications for Android Handheld Systems: Part 2University of Maryland, College Park
- Interaction Technique
- List Of Graphical User Interface Elements
- User Interface Techniques
- Android (Operating System) Software
- Computer Programming
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Threads and Networking
User Notifications, BroadcastReceivers, and Alarms
Graphics, Touch, and Multimedia
Sensors, Location and Maps, and Data Management
Good Course, but it needs more focus on ContentProviders and Services.
Great hands-on course. Teacher is great, and course materials are well prepared. Only frustrating part is the horrible tooling (Android Studio and above all the resource consuming emulator).
There is lot to learn. The instructor is very good. So as many of the learners.
Learned a ton already in the first part. Part 2 has a lot of very useful topics, like multi-touch, graphics, sensors, and so on. Challenging, but very much worth the time. Highly recommended.
