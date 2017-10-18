JJ
Feb 20, 2018
Learned a ton already in the first part. Part 2 has a lot of very useful topics, like multi-touch, graphics, sensors, and so on. Challenging, but very much worth the time. Highly recommended.
AG
Apr 1, 2018
Great hands-on course. Teacher is great, and course materials are well prepared. Only frustrating part is the horrible tooling (Android Studio and above all the resource consuming emulator).
By Vikas S•
Oct 18, 2017
This course will help only if you follow up well on the exercises and readings suggested. Mere videos will not help much. Take up this course if you have enough time for that.
But if you follow through these, this is a good avenue to master the subject very well.
By Alex G•
Apr 2, 2018
By Dmitriy M•
Sep 19, 2016
Great course with deeper dive into the mobile developement. You need to know that much unaided work is considered.
By Beñat G•
Aug 6, 2017
I really enjoyed this course, since it posed some challenges to me and I even end completing and building interesting projects (a mini-game, a selfie app, etc.). Nice job on creating this material!
By Joseph•
Feb 21, 2018
By Ashok K•
Aug 17, 2017
There is lot to learn. The instructor is very good. So as many of the learners.
By Madhav G•
Mar 14, 2017
Excellent course, excellent teacher. All key concepts are covered well.
By yl k•
Jun 15, 2018
Very good. Excellent class for everyone!
By Craig S•
Jul 19, 2017
Good course, challenging materials
By Muhammad Q R•
Mar 9, 2019
its good for learning new things
By oğuzhan ü•
Aug 5, 2017
Thanks a lot Adam Porter...
By Dennis G•
Aug 21, 2017
GOOD JOB! Highly recommend
By Matteo•
Jun 27, 2017
Great course, thank you!
By Tal K•
Aug 27, 2018
Greate ! thanks a lot
By Jayadev H•
May 11, 2018
excellent essentials!
By Alvaro P C C•
Oct 7, 2016
That´s great!
By Jae B S•
Mar 12, 2017
quite good
By Ganapathi N K•
Jun 28, 2018
Very Good
By Pavel L•
Apr 4, 2016
Excelent!
By 진영 박•
Apr 1, 2017
so use
By Jeong S L•
Apr 2, 2017
By Андрей П•
Mar 29, 2016
By Miah J C•
May 27, 2017
I like that this time while watching the video, there is ample time to import the project mentioned while explaining what it will do before running it. There should be links on how to add things to the emulator such as ringtones. I would have to stop and try to research these things online. Some of the code in the app displayed in the video were a bit different than in the course documents. I also liked that we ad to build an app from scratch at the end which incorporates/combines all that we had learnt. I always like the forums which answers most of the problems I come across with.
By Robbert d G•
May 4, 2016
Like part 1 this course is very informative for anyone new to android development. Pacing is good. The assignments are well developed and clear, although I found one to be on the really tricky side. Good course.
By Paul U•
Oct 23, 2016
I learned a lot but I felt that the final project was significantly more difficult than the work leading up to it, and there was no support I could find or access via the class itself.