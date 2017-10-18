Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Programming Mobile Applications for Android Handheld Systems: Part 2 by University of Maryland, College Park

4.7
stars
170 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces you to the design and implementation of Android applications for mobile devices. You will build upon concepts from the prior course, including handling notifications, using multimedia and graphics and incorporating touch and gestures into your apps....

Top reviews

JJ

Feb 20, 2018

Learned a ton already in the first part. Part 2 has a lot of very useful topics, like multi-touch, graphics, sensors, and so on. Challenging, but very much worth the time. Highly recommended.

AG

Apr 1, 2018

Great hands-on course. Teacher is great, and course materials are well prepared. Only frustrating part is the horrible tooling (Android Studio and above all the resource consuming emulator).

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Programming Mobile Applications for Android Handheld Systems: Part 2

By Vikas S

Oct 18, 2017

This course will help only if you follow up well on the exercises and readings suggested. Mere videos will not help much. Take up this course if you have enough time for that.

But if you follow through these, this is a good avenue to master the subject very well.

By Alex G

Apr 2, 2018

Great hands-on course. Teacher is great, and course materials are well prepared. Only frustrating part is the horrible tooling (Android Studio and above all the resource consuming emulator).

By Dmitriy M

Sep 19, 2016

Great course with deeper dive into the mobile developement. You need to know that much unaided work is considered.

By Beñat G

Aug 6, 2017

I really enjoyed this course, since it posed some challenges to me and I even end completing and building interesting projects (a mini-game, a selfie app, etc.). Nice job on creating this material!

By Joseph

Feb 21, 2018

By Ashok K

Aug 17, 2017

There is lot to learn. The instructor is very good. So as many of the learners.

By Madhav G

Mar 14, 2017

Excellent course, excellent teacher. All key concepts are covered well.

By yl k

Jun 15, 2018

Very good. Excellent class for everyone!

By Craig S

Jul 19, 2017

Good course, challenging materials

By Muhammad Q R

Mar 9, 2019

its good for learning new things

By oğuzhan ü

Aug 5, 2017

Thanks a lot Adam Porter...

By Dennis G

Aug 21, 2017

GOOD JOB! Highly recommend

By Matteo

Jun 27, 2017

Great course, thank you!

By Tal K

Aug 27, 2018

Greate ! thanks a lot

By Jayadev H

May 11, 2018

excellent essentials!

By Alvaro P C C

Oct 7, 2016

That´s great!

By Jae B S

Mar 12, 2017

quite good

By Ganapathi N K

Jun 28, 2018

Very Good

By Pavel L

Apr 4, 2016

Excelent!

By 진영 박

Apr 1, 2017

so use

By Jeong S L

Apr 2, 2017

g

By Андрей П

Mar 29, 2016

E

By Miah J C

May 27, 2017

I like that this time while watching the video, there is ample time to import the project mentioned while explaining what it will do before running it. There should be links on how to add things to the emulator such as ringtones. I would have to stop and try to research these things online. Some of the code in the app displayed in the video were a bit different than in the course documents. I also liked that we ad to build an app from scratch at the end which incorporates/combines all that we had learnt. I always like the forums which answers most of the problems I come across with.

By Robbert d G

May 4, 2016

Like part 1 this course is very informative for anyone new to android development. Pacing is good. The assignments are well developed and clear, although I found one to be on the really tricky side. Good course.

By Paul U

Oct 23, 2016

I learned a lot but I felt that the final project was significantly more difficult than the work leading up to it, and there was no support I could find or access via the class itself.

