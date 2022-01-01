LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Data Structures, Finance, Google Cloud Platform, Human Computer Interaction, Machine Learning, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Programming Principles, Recursively Enumerable Set, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Swift Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, iOS Development
4.5
(796 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Language, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Software Engineering, Swift Programming, iOS Development
3.9
(1.6k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Management, Data Model, Entrepreneurship, Game Design, Human Computer Interaction, Human Learning, Language, Marketing, Mobile Development, Other Programming Languages, Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Swift Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, Video Game Development, iOS Development
4.5
(699 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Architecture, Software Architecture, Representational State Transfer, Computer Programming, Data Structures, Google Cloud Platform, Computer Programming Tools, Recursively Enumerable Set, Mobile Development, Swift Programming, Computer Networking, Network Architecture, Data Management, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Cloud API, Software Engineering, Cloud Computing
4.6
(125 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Swift is an open-source programming language developed by Apple for developing applications for operating systems spanning the entire family of Apple products, including macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. While learning C and Objective-C to program on Apple platforms was traditionally less of a priority for developers than programming languages for PCs, the incredible popularity of the iPhone has made Swift programming for iOS app development a very important skill for mobile developers in particular.
Programming in Swift is intended to be fast and easy, with concise syntax, built-in safety and security, and additional developer tools as part of Apple’s Xcode integrated development environment (IDE) that can help speed the design of user interfaces and other tasks. According to Apple, Swift was “designed to be anyone’s first programming language,” making it a great choice for new computer science students or professionals from other fields looking to change careers.
Having a background in programming with Swift and Xcode is essential for software developers working on mobile applications, since it is the primary language used for iOS app development. While Android is used in more phones worldwide, the iPhone and iOS remain the most popular mobile device platform in the U.S. market, making Swift a must-learn for most large tech companies.
Becoming a mobile software developer with the ability to program in Swift is a gateway to a high-paying career with lots of job opportunities. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers earned a median annual wage of $107,510 in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow much faster than the economy-wide average over the next decade. And, as mobile platforms become increasingly important for companies of all kinds, having skills in mobile application development ensures you’ll be at the leading edge of the industry.
Certainly. Computer science topics are some of the most popular learning opportunities on Coursera, including individual courses in Swift development as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses. You can learn from top-ranked schools like University of California Irvine and the University of Toronto, or get a professional certificate in Swift programming through LearnQuest. Regardless of whether you’re a student or a mid-career professional looking to acquire a new skill, Coursera lets you learn about Swift on a flexible schedule and at a lower tuition than on-campus alternatives.
The skills and experience that you might need to already have before starting to learn Swift would be a familiarity with Apple programs and apps, as Swift is the main programming language that Apple developed for its line of “i” products, like the iPod, iOS, and macOS. You might also want to know a good deal about user interface and user-experience concepts, as well as the human-interface guidelines that Apple uses for its apps and programs. Having a good background in iOS and macOS would be another plus for a new software developer, as well as having a good basis in computer science overall.
You might know that learning Swift is right for you if you are a whiz in macOS, an expert in iOS, and you have worked with XCode already. This is important as XCode is the integrated development environment for Apple’s macOS. This environment is where you access Swift to develop software for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS. If you are a focused, analytical developer on your own or on a team, then learning Swift may be right for you.
People who are creative, good at problem-solving, open-minded, adaptable, patient, and have critical thinking skills are well suited for roles in Swift. The kind of people best suited for roles working with Swift are, of course, those software developers who know how to write code in Swift proficiently. Developers can write entire apps in Swift, and maintain a stable API that brings existing Swift code into the latest version of XCode. These people best suited for roles in Swift may also build widgets for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Learning Swift to work in the iOS environment may also command a high salary for these software professionals.
The types of places that hire people with a background in Swift are companies working in online grocery, e-commerce, online real estate, and similar areas, needing strong app development in Swift language that can help them achieve their company goals. Swift developers are in high demand by companies, and some of the better developers can earn a high hourly rate on a contract basis or an above-average salary on an annual basis.