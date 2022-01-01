Skills you'll gain: Visual Design, Usability, Usability Testing, Case Study, Research and Design, Design and Product, User Research, User Experience, Communication, Human Computer Interaction, Experience
App design is the process of designing mobile applications. The elements of creating a mobile app include the work done on the development side and the app design side. Developers make sure the app works correctly, with a high-quality user interface and user experience. At the same time, mobile app designers work to deliver a strong overall look and visual standards for the app.
App design involves the use of colors, logo, font style, images, and videos that add up to the overall design of the app. When a good user experience comes together with a pleasing user interface, that usually adds up to a successful app.
Learning how to design mobile apps is a tremendously popular activity now for many young programmers. If you have the passion and focus to build new mobile apps using modern software tools, then you can gain a great boost to your career learning about the theory, concepts, and practicalities of mobile apps.
If you are the kind of person to make a decision to learn something new and then start to create with that knowledge, then pursuing how to learn app design might be a perfect knowledge path for you.
When you acquire app design knowledge, you can put that straight to work in a career as a mobile app designer, but also as a gaming designer, a graphic designer, an Android developer, a product designer, and other similar titles.
The most important part is that you take what you learned about app design and put it into practice. Start small with easy projects. Hack your way through early challenges and figure out what works best for you. Then, when you've acquired practical app design insights, you can level up your work to bigger and more complex projects.
When you pursue online courses on Coursera in app design, you'll have the opportunity to learn user interface design, graphic design, and user experience. You can also pick up fundamental knowledge of software coding and wire frameworks. These concepts and principles all go into the development of today's modern apps.