CJ
Dec 17, 2020
Straightforward presentation of magnetic concepts and development of a systematic approach that can be iterated to produce any manner of magnetic devices used in dc switching converters.
MU
Dec 18, 2020
An essential course for those looking to work as a Power Electronics engineer. Thank you to all who made this possible.
By Behzad B•
Apr 10, 2021
The courses are very helpful and excellent. Though it is a shame that these courses are restricted for the people in several regions of the world due to the US gov. sanctions. I believe that learning should not be politicized.
By 何宇宸•
Dec 16, 2020
If the course could provide solutions, that would be the icing on the cake
By Hikmet H•
Feb 21, 2022
Having no electrical engineering background, it took me about 2 months to finish this course. Lectures are very interesting and clear. Certainly it is easy to follow. With a bit of concentration, I think everyone can do this course and get a Specialization Certificate on this topic, by putting a bit of effort and energy. Thanks to the professor for creating this course.
By Ming T•
Feb 23, 2021
Teaches the methodology of specifying design needs while pairing with real world constraints to realize real designs. This field itself is presumably much deeper than what the course offers, where the professor does touch on usage of computer aided designs, but I do believe the difficulty is suitable as an entry design course and for introduction to concepts.
By Davide C•
Feb 26, 2021
The course was very interesting. It helped me to refresh lots of knowledge studied at University (Polytechnic of Milan) back in 2010. I will definitely use this knowledge in my future career as a power electronic engineer for automotive electrification.
By Abel F•
May 7, 2021
I really appreciated the course, many thanks for such clear and sharp lectures. That would be great if professor Robert Erickson would also focus on high power AC reactors with low operational frequency 50/60Hz (laminated core, I>1000A, etc).
By Parth S•
Nov 18, 2020
An exceptional course of the learning magnetics in power electronics. The content of course is perfect for the leaning of magnetics from the basic. The quizzes are bit tricky and you need to give more attention for the correct answers.
By Giosuè M•
Aug 29, 2021
In this course there are several basic methods to design inductors, transformers based on the applications. I appreciated the possibility to learn these methods in a very simple way. I'm very happy with it.
By Akhil M C•
Jan 9, 2021
Great course for people aspiring to learn magnetic design for power electronics. Fundamentals are clearly explained and assignment will make sure that the student acquired sufficient knowledge on the topic.
By Cliff J•
Dec 18, 2020
Straightforward presentation of magnetic concepts and development of a systematic approach that can be iterated to produce any manner of magnetic devices used in dc switching converters.
By Daniel S G•
Jan 17, 2022
Very great course to understand more in details the related design topics and constraints around Typical Magnetic components in Power Electronics
By Hakhan O•
Oct 18, 2021
Finally to be able to see that I can design a transformer, is an evidence that The course is well planned and explained.
By Mohammad A U•
Dec 19, 2020
An essential course for those looking to work as a Power Electronics engineer. Thank you to all who made this possible.
By Chong Z•
Nov 15, 2021
Dr.Robert Erickson is my mentor in this area. Very clear and impressive. Appreciate.
By Ibrahim A D•
Apr 18, 2021
More explanations or examples would help since this subject is rich in content
By Sanjeev P C N•
Oct 24, 2020
Good course on fundamentals of Magnetics for Power Electronics
By shankar r•
May 3, 2021
this course is especially for power electronics designer
By César R•
Nov 1, 2020
Great Course, Valuable Information!
By kaliyappan k•
May 23, 2021
Great
By RASCONA',Gaetano•
May 19, 2022
After each test completion, I would like to see the right methods to take to the right solution. In this way, at least, the not answered questions will be checked out to see what was wrong with my procedure.
By Andrew W•
Apr 4, 2021
Interesting subject, but would have preferred more time on converter controls rather than design of magnetic components.