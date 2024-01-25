Microsoft
Creative Designing in Power BI
Microsoft

Creative Designing in Power BI

This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

12,966 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(88 reviews)

|

90%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to create compelling and cohesive reports and dashboards.

  • How to work in detail with specialist chart visualizations.

  • How to add elements such as videos, streaming data and QR codes to dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

14 quizzes, 5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(88 reviews)

|

90%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you are introduced to data display and visualization design principles. This includes instruction on how to create a cohesive report while targeting your designs for a specific audience, and it describes the importance of security in data visualization.

What's included

14 videos17 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This week you explore the principles of cohesive design and discover how good design improves the user experience and comprehension of data.

What's included

19 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this week you will compare designing a dashboard, in contrast to designing a report. You also get to explore the principles of data storytelling.

What's included

11 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this week, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. A summary of the course is provided, and you get to reflect on the primary learning objectives. There is also the project for the course, which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.3 (22 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses652,274 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 88

4.4

88 reviews

  • 5 stars

    74.15%

  • 4 stars

    10.11%

  • 3 stars

    6.74%

  • 2 stars

    4.49%

  • 1 star

    4.49%

NH
5

Reviewed on Jan 24, 2024

RF
5

Reviewed on Nov 27, 2023

MA
5

Reviewed on Dec 23, 2023

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions