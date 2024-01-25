This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Creative Designing in Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to create compelling and cohesive reports and dashboards.
How to work in detail with specialist chart visualizations.
How to add elements such as videos, streaming data and QR codes to dashboards.
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you are introduced to data display and visualization design principles. This includes instruction on how to create a cohesive report while targeting your designs for a specific audience, and it describes the importance of security in data visualization.
What's included
14 videos17 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This week you explore the principles of cohesive design and discover how good design improves the user experience and comprehension of data.
What's included
19 videos11 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this week you will compare designing a dashboard, in contrast to designing a report. You also get to explore the principles of data storytelling.
What's included
11 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this week, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the course. A summary of the course is provided, and you get to reflect on the primary learning objectives. There is also the project for the course, which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.