Computer and Peripheral Hardware
Computer and Peripheral Hardware

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kevin Vaccaro

Instructor: Kevin Vaccaro

4.7

(21 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

25 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Identify basic cable types and their connectors, features, and purposes.

  • Explain and configure motherboards, central processing units (CPUs), and add-on cards.

  • Demonstrate knowledge of several types of memory and their installation.

Details to know

Assessments

12 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Computer and Peripheral Hardware! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Motherboards/Ports and Cables, CPU and Power Supply, and Computer Storage. This module explores the basic components of the motherboard and its external ports. It examines omnibuses (or buses) in a computer that transfers data between components of the system. It also investigates types of computer storage.

What's included

6 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module investigates the fundamentals of the central processing unit, or CPU, and its architecture. It explores differences in types of processors, and the application of electronic principles in relation to the power supply.

What's included

4 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module addresses the types of computer storage including computer memory, cache, the hard drive, and RAID, or redundant array of inexpensive disks. It explores the similarities and differences associated with each type. The material also explores uses for each type.

What's included

4 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

What's included

1 assignment

Instructor

Illinois Tech
6 Courses8,844 learners

