In this course, you will explore the several types of hardware components installed in computers and peripherals. The course also offers a detailed exploration of these components and their function as part of the computer and peripheral hardware. The career skills acquired in this course will begin your journey into information technology.
Computer and Peripheral Hardware
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(21 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify basic cable types and their connectors, features, and purposes.
Explain and configure motherboards, central processing units (CPUs), and add-on cards.
Demonstrate knowledge of several types of memory and their installation.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
12 quizzes, 4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Computer and Peripheral Hardware! In this course, we will cover the topics of: Motherboards/Ports and Cables, CPU and Power Supply, and Computer Storage. This module explores the basic components of the motherboard and its external ports. It examines omnibuses (or buses) in a computer that transfers data between components of the system. It also investigates types of computer storage.
What's included
6 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This module investigates the fundamentals of the central processing unit, or CPU, and its architecture. It explores differences in types of processors, and the application of electronic principles in relation to the power supply.
What's included
4 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
This module addresses the types of computer storage including computer memory, cache, the hard drive, and RAID, or redundant array of inexpensive disks. It explores the similarities and differences associated with each type. The material also explores uses for each type.
What's included
4 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 assignment
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 21
21 reviews
- 5 stars
76.19%
- 4 stars
19.04%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
4.76%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 19, 2024
Reviewed on Jan 27, 2024
Reviewed on Oct 16, 2023
New to Support and Operations? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.