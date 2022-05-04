If you're ready to enter the world of Information Technology (IT), you need job-ready skills. This course enables you to develop the skills to work with computer hardware and operating systems, and is your first step to prepare for all types of tech related careers that require IT Fundamental skills.
Basic computer literacy
What you will learn
Demonstrate an understanding of operating system fundamentals
Recognize desktop and laptop hardware components and devices
Identify commonly used interfaces and peripherals
Describe basic workstation setup practices, operating system settings, and good troubleshooting practices
- Technical Support
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- Troubleshooting
- IT Career
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Operating System Fundamentals
Did you know that computers have been around for centuries? Some of the earliest computers include a stone wheel calculator used in ancient Greece to track solar and lunar eclipses, Jacquard fabric looms from 1803 that used punch card technology and even a 20-digit manual calculator that was invented in the early 1800s. But we’re going to fast forward to 20th and 21st century computing and provide you with an easy and informative introduction to the fundamentals of computing and operating systems operating systems.
Computing Devices and Peripherals
Computer hardware is the set of physical parts that make up the interior of your computer. Peripherals are pieces of hardware that are added to the outside of a computer for it to work more efficiently. Both hardware and peripherals are used to take input, store data, display output, and execute commands. This week, you will learn about several types of hardware components and peripherals. You will learn about printers and scanners, input and output devices, external storage devices, and audio and video devices.
Interfaces and Connectors
A computer’s multiple components, both internal and external, are constantly interacting with each other to receive input, perform requested computing functions, and provide output. As technology has evolved and connection methods have standardized, a vast array of external devices can now easily and successfully connect with computers and reliably perform their tasks.
Internal Computer Components
Computer Hardware is the physical part of a computer. The hardware of a computer is infrequently changed, while software and data are modified frequently. When you think of the term computer hardware, you probably think of the insides of your personal computer at home or the one at work. However, computer hardware does not specifically refer to personal computers. Instead, it is all types of computer systems. Computer hardware is located in embedded systems in automobiles, microwave ovens, CD players, DVD players, and many more devices.
This course really helped me to gain new knowledge about Hardware & Operating systems. Video lessons are so nice.
Opened my Mind to how a computer and its peripherals operate.
This course was difficult but needed very much. Passed quiz's and test's with 95 and above.
