What you will learn

  • Demonstrate an understanding of operating system fundamentals

  • Recognize desktop and laptop hardware components and devices

  • Identify commonly used interfaces and peripherals

  • Describe basic workstation setup practices, operating system settings, and good troubleshooting practices

Skills you will gain

  • Technical Support
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • Troubleshooting
  • IT Career
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Operating System Fundamentals 

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Computing Devices and Peripherals

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Interfaces and Connectors

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Internal Computer Components

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

