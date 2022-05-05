Chevron Left
Introduction to Hardware and Operating Systems by IBM

4.8
stars
33 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

If you're ready to enter the world of Information Technology (IT), you need job-ready skills. This course enables you to develop the skills to work with computer hardware and operating systems, and is your first step to prepare for all types of tech related careers that require IT Fundamental skills. First, learn about the essential software brain of a computer—its operating system software when you explore Microsoft Windows. Next, discover internal key hardware computer components, including motherboard components, central processing unit (CPU) memory, hard drives, expansion slots, and more. Become skilled at identifying the various hardware connections, including categories of ports, add-on peripherals such as mice, and other hardware components. Learn the essentials of basic workstation setup, commonly used operating system settings, screen capture commands, and job-essential good troubleshooting practices. Now you're ready to combine your hardware and operating systems knowledge to set up and troubleshoot malfunctioning computer systems. This course is for anyone new to IT and computer hardware or who wants to start an IT support-related profession as a Help Desk Support Specialist, IT Support Specialist, Virtual Customer Service Agent, or Technical Support Representative. Showcase your analytical and evaluation skills via online labs to be job-ready with real-world skills....

Top reviews

By Sindusanka A G

May 5, 2022

This course really helped me to gain new knowledge about Hardware & Operating systems. Video lessons are so nice.

By Arshak O

May 6, 2022

This course was difficult but needed very much. Passed quiz's and test's with 95 and above.

By GITS T

May 22, 2022

O​pened my Mind to how a computer and its peripherals operate.

By Anoud A

Apr 23, 2022

Great course for Introduction to computer science

By Md. M

May 18, 2022

great details content for beginer

By Angel G

May 19, 2022

absolutamente completo

By Alix V F

Apr 12, 2022

i​t was great!

By mrinalika h

May 27, 2022

good

By Joshua A

May 25, 2022

e​xcellent introduction to the world of IT.......

By Bilal A B

May 15, 2022

good

By Sonali R

May 17, 2022

OSM

By Prince W

May 21, 2022

Video too fast

