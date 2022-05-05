SG
May 4, 2022
This course really helped me to gain new knowledge about Hardware & Operating systems. Video lessons are so nice.
AO
May 6, 2022
This course was difficult but needed very much. Passed quiz's and test's with 95 and above.
By Sindusanka A G•
May 5, 2022
By Arshak O•
May 6, 2022
By GITS T•
May 22, 2022
Opened my Mind to how a computer and its peripherals operate.
By Anoud A•
Apr 23, 2022
Great course for Introduction to computer science
By Md. M•
May 18, 2022
great details content for beginer
By Angel G•
May 19, 2022
absolutamente completo
By Alix V F•
Apr 12, 2022
it was great!
By mrinalika h•
May 27, 2022
good
By Joshua A•
May 25, 2022
excellent introduction to the world of IT.......
By Bilal A B•
May 15, 2022
good
By Sonali R•
May 17, 2022
OSM
By Prince W•
May 21, 2022
Video too fast