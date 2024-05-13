Introduction to Computers

This course has been designed for individuals seeking entry-level positions in IT support. Whether you're a recent graduate, a career changer, or someone looking to kickstart your career in the tech industry, it will provide you with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field of IT support.
Learn about computer components like CPU, memory, and storage.
Learn how computer system components, such as the CPU, memory, and storage devices, interact with the operating system.
Gain insight into security, hardware, and software relationships.
There are 4 modules in this course
This module provides you with a foundational understanding of computer systems, focusing on the intricate relationship between hardware and software. The module starts off by informing you about the current threat landscape of the computing world, giving insight into some of the challenges faced by computer support specialists. You'll explore key hardware components, operating systems, and software types, including their development and functionality. The module covers essential concepts such as memory management, system updates, and network communication, culminating in practical activities to reinforce learning. This comprehensive module is designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to understand and interact effectively with computer technology.
In this module you will consider servers, storage and backups, computing environments and the process of maintenance and patching in the context of enterprise systems and security.
This module provides you with an introduction to software in the business context that facilitates the performance of various tasks, enhancing productivity. The limitations of both software and hardware are discussed as well as possible solutions to these limitations.
In this module you'll step into the role of an IT consultant, helping a business set up its computer system. From picking the right hardware and software to planning how it all connects, you'll design a practical solution that meets the business's unique needs. This hands-on project allows you to showcase the skills and knowledge you gained throughout the course, providing a real-world taste of computer system design and configuration.
This program is for you:
· If you are interested in the field of Information Technology or just beginning to work in IT support-related roles.
· If you want to switch or start a career in the field of Information Technology (IT).
· If you already work in IT support, earning a Microsoft IT Support Specialist certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
The role of an IT support specialist includes technical skills such as conducting regular network assessments and assessing, testing, and upgrading an organization's network systems.
This role also includes problem-solving skills needed to identify and resolve hardware and software issues. guiding users through troubleshooting steps and providing training on the usage of new software and hardware, such as upgraded email systems and external hard drives.
An IT support specialist collaborates with clients and colleagues; therefore, effective communication is crucial for IT support specialists.