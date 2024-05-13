Microsoft
Introduction to Computers
What you'll learn

  • Learn about computer components like CPU, memory, and storage.

  • Learn how computer system components, such as the CPU, memory, and storage devices, interact with the operating system.

  • Gain insight into security, hardware, and software relationships.

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

This module provides you with a foundational understanding of computer systems, focusing on the intricate relationship between hardware and software. The module starts off by informing you about the current threat landscape of the computing world, giving insight into some of the challenges faced by computer support specialists. You'll explore key hardware components, operating systems, and software types, including their development and functionality. The module covers essential concepts such as memory management, system updates, and network communication, culminating in practical activities to reinforce learning. This comprehensive module is designed to equip you with the knowledge needed to understand and interact effectively with computer technology.

8 videos14 readings5 assignments2 discussion prompts2 plugins

In this module you will consider servers, storage and backups, computing environments and the process of maintenance and patching in the context of enterprise systems and security.

7 videos9 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module provides you with an introduction to software in the business context that facilitates the performance of various tasks, enhancing productivity. The limitations of both software and hardware are discussed as well as possible solutions to these limitations.

9 videos10 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module you'll step into the role of an IT consultant, helping a business set up its computer system. From picking the right hardware and software to planning how it all connects, you'll design a practical solution that meets the business's unique needs. This hands-on project allows you to showcase the skills and knowledge you gained throughout the course, providing a real-world taste of computer system design and configuration.

2 videos3 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

