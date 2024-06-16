Microsoft
Essential Aspects of Software, Hardware, and Data Backup
This course is part of multiple programs.

Taught in English

Instructor:

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into key aspects of IT security and data management.

  • Develop an understanding of secure software setup and implementation.

  • Learn effective strategies for hardware configurations and data backup and recovery.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

23 assignments

This course is available as part of
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about secure software configuration, access control and privilege management, and best practices in software installation. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of key cybersecurity fundamentals.

What's included

11 videos10 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll learn about the essential elements of hardware security within IT environments and explore the intricacies of BIOS, including its key functionalities and security enhancements. Moreover, you will explore the critical role of hardware firewalls and encryption technologies. Moreover, you will discover the vital aspects of physical security, focusing on safeguarding IT devices from unauthorized access.

What's included

8 videos8 readings6 assignments

In this module you will explore the essential aspects of data management, focusing on the practices of data backup, compression, and storage types.

What's included

12 videos8 readings7 assignments

Get ready to synthesize the knowledge and skills you acquired throughout the course by completing the final course project! In this final module, you will get the opportunity to develop a comprehensive data strategy for a specified scenario.

What's included

2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Offered by

