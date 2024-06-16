This course has been designed for individuals seeking entry-level positions in IT support. Whether you're a recent graduate, a career changer, or someone looking to kickstart your career in the tech industry, it will provide you with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field of IT support.
Essential Aspects of Software, Hardware, and Data Backup
Taught in English
Gain insight into key aspects of IT security and data management.
Develop an understanding of secure software setup and implementation.
Learn effective strategies for hardware configurations and data backup and recovery.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about secure software configuration, access control and privilege management, and best practices in software installation. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of key cybersecurity fundamentals.
What's included
11 videos10 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll learn about the essential elements of hardware security within IT environments and explore the intricacies of BIOS, including its key functionalities and security enhancements. Moreover, you will explore the critical role of hardware firewalls and encryption technologies. Moreover, you will discover the vital aspects of physical security, focusing on safeguarding IT devices from unauthorized access.
What's included
8 videos8 readings6 assignments
In this module you will explore the essential aspects of data management, focusing on the practices of data backup, compression, and storage types.
What's included
12 videos8 readings7 assignments
Get ready to synthesize the knowledge and skills you acquired throughout the course by completing the final course project! In this final module, you will get the opportunity to develop a comprehensive data strategy for a specified scenario.
What's included
2 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This program is for you:
· If you are interested in the field of Information Technology or just beginning to work in IT support-related roles.
· If you want to switch or start a career in the field of Information Technology (IT).
· If you already work in IT support, earning a Microsoft IT Support Specialist certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
The role of an IT support specialist includes technical skills such as conducting regular network assessments and assessing, testing, and upgrading an organization's network systems.
This role also includes problem-solving skills needed to identify and resolve hardware and software issues. guiding users through troubleshooting steps and providing training on the usage of new software and hardware, such as upgraded email systems and external hard drives.
An IT support specialist collaborates with clients and colleagues; therefore, effective communication is crucial for IT support specialists.