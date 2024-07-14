Microsoft
Cybersecurity and Privacy
Microsoft

Cybersecurity and Privacy

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the fundamentals of cybersecurity concepts for ensuring user data privacy.

  • Learn various password management strategies, including the use of password managers, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password policies.

  • Understand the functionality of login keychains on different platforms and how they contribute to cybersecurity.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

14 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, you'll explore the critical aspects of digital security and privacy. This module offers an in-depth understanding of creating robust passwords, the use of advanced password management tools, and the intricacies of privacy settings in today's digital landscape. You'll delve into the practicalities of managing password storage solutions, including keychains and password managers, and gain insights into ensuring their digital credentials are secure and easily manageable. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and hands-on activities, the module equips you with essential skills for maintaining digital security and privacy, addressing common challenges and providing best practices for a safer online experience.

What's included

11 videos11 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

Cybersecurity concepts provides an in-depth look at essential topics in cybersecurity, including network traffic, VPNs, and server communication. This module covers the mechanics and management of network traffic, the implementation and security of VPNs, and the principles of server communication. With a focus on both theoretical understanding and practical application, you'll gain insights into securing digital communications, optimizing network performance, and understanding the technological foundations.

What's included

9 videos10 readings7 assignments

