This course has been designed for individuals seeking entry-level positions in IT support. Whether you're a recent graduate, a career changer, or someone looking to kickstart your career in the tech industry, it will provide you with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field of IT support.
Cybersecurity and Privacy
What you'll learn
Gain insight into the fundamentals of cybersecurity concepts for ensuring user data privacy.
Learn various password management strategies, including the use of password managers, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password policies.
Understand the functionality of login keychains on different platforms and how they contribute to cybersecurity.
14 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, you'll explore the critical aspects of digital security and privacy. This module offers an in-depth understanding of creating robust passwords, the use of advanced password management tools, and the intricacies of privacy settings in today's digital landscape. You'll delve into the practicalities of managing password storage solutions, including keychains and password managers, and gain insights into ensuring their digital credentials are secure and easily manageable. Through a mix of theoretical knowledge and hands-on activities, the module equips you with essential skills for maintaining digital security and privacy, addressing common challenges and providing best practices for a safer online experience.
11 videos11 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
Cybersecurity concepts provides an in-depth look at essential topics in cybersecurity, including network traffic, VPNs, and server communication. This module covers the mechanics and management of network traffic, the implementation and security of VPNs, and the principles of server communication. With a focus on both theoretical understanding and practical application, you'll gain insights into securing digital communications, optimizing network performance, and understanding the technological foundations.
9 videos10 readings7 assignments
This program is for you:
· If you are interested in the field of Information Technology or just beginning to work in IT support-related roles.
· If you want to switch or start a career in the field of Information Technology (IT).
· If you already work in IT support, earning a Microsoft IT Support Specialist certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
The role of an IT support specialist includes technical skills such as conducting regular network assessments and assessing, testing, and upgrading an organization's network systems.
This role also includes problem-solving skills needed to identify and resolve hardware and software issues. guiding users through troubleshooting steps and providing training on the usage of new software and hardware, such as upgraded email systems and external hard drives.
An IT support specialist collaborates with clients and colleagues; therefore, effective communication is crucial for IT support specialists.