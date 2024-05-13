Microsoft
Introduction to Secure Networking
Microsoft

Introduction to Secure Networking

Taught in English

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

25 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn computer networking basics, like TCP/IP and OSI models, and how devices collaborate.

  • Gain insights into network infrastructure and monitoring techniques for effective management.

  • Learn about network security components, approaches, and mitigation strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

25 assignments

There are 5 modules in this course

This module deals with the fundamental structure and type of a network, and explores the core element of IP addresses.you will learn how a physical network is put together as well as its underlying logic. You will also discover the reason behind the need for IP addresses and how they form the basis for network communication.

In this module, you'll explore the devices present on networks and understand the underlying architecture facilitating their communication. The content will cover different protocols and the corresponding ports they connect to.

In this module you'll expand upon your knowledge of networks by going into greater depth on the operations of the network. The role of the server as the central point of the network will be discussed. Additionally, you will explore the area of security as well as the role of the firewall in protecting the user.

In this module, you delve into cloud computing and networking. You will evaluate Azure and its diverse services in relation to cloud computing and networking, providing you with a solid understanding of its capabilities. Additionally, you will explore the concept of virtualization as well as the various types of artificial intelligence (AI) and the resources that underpin their functionality. Lastly, you will review a few enterprise-level as a service models and their common applications and advantages.

In this module, you’ll put your skills into practice. You’ll reflect on the key learning points that you studied during the course and complete the final assessment and hands-on activity.

Offered by

