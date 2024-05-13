This course has been designed for individuals seeking entry-level positions in IT support. Whether you're a recent graduate, a career changer, or someone looking to kickstart your career in the tech industry, it will provide you with the foundational knowledge and practical skills needed to excel in the field of IT support.
Introduction to Secure Networking
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn computer networking basics, like TCP/IP and OSI models, and how devices collaborate.
Gain insights into network infrastructure and monitoring techniques for effective management.
Learn about network security components, approaches, and mitigation strategies.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
25 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
This module deals with the fundamental structure and type of a network, and explores the core element of IP addresses.you will learn how a physical network is put together as well as its underlying logic. You will also discover the reason behind the need for IP addresses and how they form the basis for network communication.
What's included
6 videos13 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll explore the devices present on networks and understand the underlying architecture facilitating their communication. The content will cover different protocols and the corresponding ports they connect to.
What's included
9 videos19 readings7 assignments
In this module you'll expand upon your knowledge of networks by going into greater depth on the operations of the network. The role of the server as the central point of the network will be discussed. Additionally, you will explore the area of security as well as the role of the firewall in protecting the user.
What's included
10 videos14 readings4 assignments
In this module, you delve into cloud computing and networking. You will evaluate Azure and its diverse services in relation to cloud computing and networking, providing you with a solid understanding of its capabilities. Additionally, you will explore the concept of virtualization as well as the various types of artificial intelligence (AI) and the resources that underpin their functionality. Lastly, you will review a few enterprise-level as a service models and their common applications and advantages.
What's included
11 videos21 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you’ll put your skills into practice. You’ll reflect on the key learning points that you studied during the course and complete the final assessment and hands-on activity.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Support and Operations? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
· If you are interested in the field of Information Technology or just beginning to work in IT support-related roles.
· If you want to switch or start a career in the field of Information Technology (IT).
· If you already work in IT support, earning a Microsoft IT Support Specialist certificate can help advance your career or help you address gaps in your knowledge, skills, and abilities.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
The role of an IT support specialist includes technical skills such as conducting regular network assessments and assessing, testing, and upgrading an organization's network systems.
This role also includes problem-solving skills needed to identify and resolve hardware and software issues. guiding users through troubleshooting steps and providing training on the usage of new software and hardware, such as upgraded email systems and external hard drives.
An IT support specialist collaborates with clients and colleagues; therefore, effective communication is crucial for IT support specialists.