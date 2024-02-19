This course forms part of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in cybersecurity. It will help you gain knowledge and skills related to networking and cloud computing and get you one step closer to the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, which requires no degree or prior experience.
Introduction to Networking and Cloud Computing
This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
16,598 already enrolled
What you'll learn
How to set up a cloud computing environment, virtual machines and cloud services.
How to set up common network infrastructure and monitoring.
How to use network security components, approaches and mitigation.
How to produce a coherent expansion plan for a business enterprise to take advantage of cloud infrastructure.
In this module computer basics are explained, including hardware and operating systems. You will also learn where threats to cybersecurity can originate in the computing landscape, and cover a broad overview of how these threats can result in a security breach.
What's included
6 videos15 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this week you will gain insights on devices that are found on their networks. And what is the underlying architecture that allows these devices to communicate. The module will discuss various protocols used as well as the ports to which they connect.
What's included
9 videos19 readings6 quizzes1 assignment
In this module the learner will expand upon their knowledge of networks by going into greater depth on the operations of the network. The role of the server as the central point of the network will be discussed. Additionally the area of security will be investigated as well as the role of the firewall in protecting the user.
What's included
10 videos14 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
What's included
11 videos21 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
This Module details any Project specified for the course as well as the particulars of the assessment to be completed This Module also provides a recap of the course learning aims and objectives. Learners are directed to reflect on this course's content and on the learning achieved and to consider the next steps in their learning journey.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Reviewed on Feb 18, 2024
Reviewed on Jul 22, 2023
Reviewed on Mar 8, 2024
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
If you want to switch or start a career in the field of cybersecurity.
If you are interested in the field of cybersecurity, just beginning to work with cybersecurity solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Azure.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
Whether you’re looking to start a new career or change your current one, Professional Certificates help you become job ready. Apply your new skills on hands-on projects that showcase your expertise to potential employers and earn a career credential to kickstart your new career.