Introduction to Networking and Cloud Computing
Introduction to Networking and Cloud Computing

This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

What you'll learn

  • How to set up a cloud computing environment, virtual machines and cloud services.

  • How to set up common network infrastructure and monitoring.

  • How to use network security components, approaches and mitigation.

  • How to produce a coherent expansion plan for a business enterprise to take advantage of cloud infrastructure.

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module computer basics are explained, including hardware and operating systems. You will also learn where threats to cybersecurity can originate in the computing landscape, and cover a broad overview of how these threats can result in a security breach.

What's included

6 videos15 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this week you will gain insights on devices that are found on their networks. And what is the underlying architecture that allows these devices to communicate. The module will discuss various protocols used as well as the ports to which they connect.

What's included

9 videos19 readings6 quizzes1 assignment

In this module the learner will expand upon their knowledge of networks by going into greater depth on the operations of the network. The role of the server as the central point of the network will be discussed. Additionally the area of security will be investigated as well as the role of the firewall in protecting the user.

What's included

10 videos14 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

In this module the learner will expand upon their knowledge of networks by going into greater depth on the operations of the network. The role of the server as the central point of the network will be discussed. Additionally the area of security will be investigated as well as the role of the firewall in protecting the user.

What's included

11 videos21 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This Module details any Project specified for the course as well as the particulars of the assessment to be completed This Module also provides a recap of the course learning aims and objectives. Learners are directed to reflect on this course's content and on the learning achieved and to consider the next steps in their learning journey.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

4.8 (49 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses

