Introduction to Computers and Operating Systems and Security

If you're interested in a cybersecurity career but don't know where to start, you've arrived at the right place!
This course forms part of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in cybersecurity. It will help you gain knowledge and skills related to Computers and Operating Systems, Enterprise Systems, and Security, including Business Systems Applications. This course gets you one step closer to the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate, which requires no degree or prior experience. After completing this course, you’ll be able to: • Identify the various components of a computer system • Explain how the various components of a computer system interact with an operating system • Describe the basics of the cybersecurity landscape • Describe the various business computing environments This is also a great way to prepare for the Microsoft SC-900 exam. By passing the SC-900 exam, you’ll earn the Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals Certification.