Introduction to Computers and Operating Systems and Security
Introduction to Computers and Operating Systems and Security

This course is part of Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

What you'll learn

  • How to identify various components of a computer system.

  • How to explain the way in which computer components interact with an operating system.

  • How to describe the basics of the cybersecurity landscape.

  • How to describe various business computing environments.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

11 quizzes, 4 assignments

This course is part of the Microsoft Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, computer basics are explained, including hardware and operating systems. You will also learn where threats to cybersecurity can originate in the computing landscape, and cover a broad overview of how these threats can result in a security breach.

What's included

10 videos15 readings4 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this module we consider servers, storage and backups, computing environments, and the process of maintenance and patching, in the context of enterprise systems and security.

What's included

7 videos8 readings3 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This Module provides an introduction to software in the business context that facilitates the performance of various tasks, enhancing productivity.

What's included

9 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

This module provides a recap of the course.

What's included

2 videos2 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

