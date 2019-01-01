Kyu Hyoung Lee is currently an associate professor at Yonsei University. He received his PhD in ceramic engineering from Yonsei University in 2005. From 2005 – 2007, he worked as a postdoctoral research fellow at Nagoya University. Since 2007, he has been a research staff member and since 2010 project leader at the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. His research activity has focused on the development of functional inorganic materials including thermoelectric materials, electrodes, and electronic oxides.