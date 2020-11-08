SR
May 11, 2021
Very Interesting and useful course for Materials people and chemists who works in Materials. Very informative and the lecture videos are very good.
AS
Jul 19, 2020
A perfect course that I have learned. As a student of Ceramic background, It will be helpful in my future educational progress.
By Suvedha T•
Nov 8, 2020
It's very clear and understandable course very useful for those who working on ceramics materials and perovskite structures
By Jayami A•
Nov 26, 2020
I loved this course. I wish I can complete all the courses since they give me a lot of knowledge.
By Bethany S S•
May 8, 2021
This course provided a lot of detailed and insightful information. Although I did not have much previous experience with this side of ceramics before, I found it really helpful to my overall understanding of ceramics. Now I can apply this information to how I research and study various types of ceramics all over the world!
By Luiz A B A•
Nov 19, 2020
This course advanced functional ceramics was great, I could learn something new and explanations about things I have never found clear information. Congratulation Professor Lee Kyu Hyuong.
By Ainul I S•
Jul 20, 2020
By Karri L•
Jul 14, 2020
I feel so happy to learn this course
By Sanjay G•
Apr 22, 2020
Excellent concept s
By Kajal W•
May 13, 2020
very good course
By Sasikarn K•
Apr 19, 2020
Verygood
By ABHIJEET S•
May 29, 2020
Nicely taught and very well defined course , but few words in captions are incorrect
By AGAN A•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent 👍
By Marcel M•
Dec 15, 2020
Generally good content and interesting selection of topics. Unfortunately the topics are discussed fairly shallow and the lecturer is hard to understand.
By ARVINDH S S•
Jun 20, 2020
The faculty just reads the content from the presentation. Instead, he must explain the points in detail so that the students get a better understanding.
By Srinidhi R•
May 12, 2021
By Rodrigo D•
Jan 18, 2021
The course is very comprehensive. Thank you Yonsei University!
By Asmaa A H E•
Oct 5, 2020
Very Very Useful course
By Md. A•
Jul 28, 2021
very useful to all
By PRAKASH K M•
Jun 14, 2020
Very helpful 😊.
By suraj s•
Sep 6, 2020
Good
By Sanzana T P•
Jul 17, 2020
nice
By Raghav S•
Jun 11, 2020
Good
By Harendrakumar D•
Jan 7, 2022
The lectures provided latest development in ceramics
By Piyush S•
May 11, 2021
There should be some experimental illustration also
By edison r•
Dec 5, 2021
The exams do not ask any calculations