Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Functional Ceramics by Yonsei University

4.7
stars
113 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

To realize next-generation devices, novel ceramic materials with ultimate physical and chemical properties are required. For this purpose, a few intrinsic and extrinsic approaches for the development of new functional ceramics are proceeding. This course provides the fundamentals of functional ceramics and the materials design rules for developing advanced ceramics with ultimate physical and chemical properties....

Top reviews

SR

May 11, 2021

Very Interesting and useful course for Materials people and chemists who works in Materials. Very informative and the lecture videos are very good.

AS

Jul 19, 2020

A perfect course that I have learned. As a student of Ceramic background, It will be helpful in my future educational progress.

1 - 24 of 24 Reviews for Advanced Functional Ceramics

By Suvedha T

Nov 8, 2020

It's very clear and understandable course very useful for those who working on ceramics materials and perovskite structures

By Jayami A

Nov 26, 2020

I loved this course. I wish I can complete all the courses since they give me a lot of knowledge.

By Bethany S S

May 8, 2021

This course provided a lot of detailed and insightful information. Although I did not have much previous experience with this side of ceramics before, I found it really helpful to my overall understanding of ceramics. Now I can apply this information to how I research and study various types of ceramics all over the world!

By Luiz A B A

Nov 19, 2020

This course advanced functional ceramics was great, I could learn something new and explanations about things I have never found clear information. Congratulation Professor Lee Kyu Hyuong.

By Ainul I S

Jul 20, 2020

By Karri L

Jul 14, 2020

I feel so happy to learn this course

By Sanjay G

Apr 22, 2020

Excellent concept s

By Kajal W

May 13, 2020

very good course

By Sasikarn K

Apr 19, 2020

Verygood

By ABHIJEET S

May 29, 2020

Nicely taught and very well defined course , but few words in captions are incorrect

By AGAN A

Jul 17, 2020

Excellent 👍

By Marcel M

Dec 15, 2020

Generally good content and interesting selection of topics. Unfortunately the topics are discussed fairly shallow and the lecturer is hard to understand.

By ARVINDH S S

Jun 20, 2020

The faculty just reads the content from the presentation. Instead, he must explain the points in detail so that the students get a better understanding.

By Srinidhi R

May 12, 2021

Very Interesting and useful course for Materials people and chemists who works in Materials. Very informative and the lecture videos are very good.

By Rodrigo D

Jan 18, 2021

The course is very comprehensive. Thank you Yonsei University!

By Asmaa A H E

Oct 5, 2020

Very Very Useful course

By Md. A

Jul 28, 2021

very useful to all

By PRAKASH K M

Jun 14, 2020

Very helpful 😊.

By suraj s

Sep 6, 2020

Good

By Sanzana T P

Jul 17, 2020

nice

By Raghav S

Jun 11, 2020

Good

By Harendrakumar D

Jan 7, 2022

The lectures provided latest development in ceramics

By Piyush S

May 11, 2021

There should be some experimental illustration also

By edison r

Dec 5, 2021

The exams do not ask any calculations

