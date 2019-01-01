Vedrana Andersen Dahl is an associate professor at the Department of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Technical University of Denmark. She holds degrees in mathematics, multimedia technology, and a Ph.D. degree in geometry processing. Her research interests revolve around geometric models for analysis of volumetric data. This includes volumetric segmentation, tomographic segmentation and methods based on deformable meshes. She developed image analysis tools with application in material science, industrial inspection and biomedicine. Her other research interest involve 2D and 3D texture analysis and 3D methods for digitizing cultural heritage.