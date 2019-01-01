Profile

Vedrana Andersen Dahl

Associate Professor

Bio

Vedrana Andersen Dahl is an associate professor at the Department of Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Technical University of Denmark. She holds degrees in mathematics, multimedia technology, and a Ph.D. degree in geometry processing. Her research interests revolve around geometric models for analysis of volumetric data. This includes volumetric segmentation, tomographic segmentation and methods based on deformable meshes. She developed image analysis tools with application in material science, industrial inspection and biomedicine. Her other research interest involve 2D and 3D texture analysis and 3D methods for digitizing cultural heritage.

Courses

Introduction to advanced tomography

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder