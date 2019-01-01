Jens is professor at DTU Energy and is focusing his research on synchrotron-based 3D imaging of energy materials, particularly the very demanding case of polymer solar cells, where the low-contrast soft matter constitute a specific challenge. This includes for instance 3D ptychographic imaging of roll to roll coated polymer solar cell active layers and 3D imaging of a complete polymer tandem solar cell. The scope of applications for 3D ptychographic imaging is all the time broadening, and Jens' group is now developing new tools for 3D imaging and organizing training and teaching in these.