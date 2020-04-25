Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to advanced tomography

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to advanced tomography by Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

4.6
stars
39 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this course you get the chance to get teaching and hands-on experience with the complete workflow of high-resolution tomography analysis. You will get introduced to data acquisition, 3D reconstruction, segmentation and meshing and, finally, 3D modelling of data to extract physical parameters describing mechanical and flow properties. The teaching and the exercises will take place in close interaction with top experts in the field. Exercises will require some basic programming skills, and will be carried out in a common python environment....

Top reviews

YA

Apr 24, 2020

Excellent basics on tomography and research oriented course.

JA

Nov 22, 2020

Eventhough this course is hard, I love it. Thankyou

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Introduction to advanced tomography

By Y N A

Apr 25, 2020

Excellent basics on tomography and research oriented course.

By Leonardo M M

Jul 9, 2020

The framework of theoretical aspects and jupyter notebooks helped me a lot to understand and to create my own pipeline. The FEniCS part of the last week should be given more time, since it is extremely detailed and also relevant.

By Jayami A

Nov 23, 2020

Eventhough this course is hard, I love it. Thankyou

By victor a b s

Jul 5, 2020

muy bueno, practico y entendible

By Marcelo S C

Dec 10, 2021

E​xcellent!

By Diego J

May 22, 2020

Excellent

By Sitarama K

Apr 12, 2021

Not a complete course. Lectures are informative but practical examples are limited. Most labs were on single slices but do not discuss combining slices and segmentation processes clearly.

By Fatima A

Jun 4, 2021

Poor examples

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder