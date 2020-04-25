YA
Apr 24, 2020
Excellent basics on tomography and research oriented course.
JA
Nov 22, 2020
Eventhough this course is hard, I love it. Thankyou
By Y N A•
Apr 25, 2020
Excellent basics on tomography and research oriented course.
By Leonardo M M•
Jul 9, 2020
The framework of theoretical aspects and jupyter notebooks helped me a lot to understand and to create my own pipeline. The FEniCS part of the last week should be given more time, since it is extremely detailed and also relevant.
By Jayami A•
Nov 23, 2020
Eventhough this course is hard, I love it. Thankyou
By victor a b s•
Jul 5, 2020
muy bueno, practico y entendible
By Marcelo S C•
Dec 10, 2021
Excellent!
By Diego J•
May 22, 2020
Excellent
By Sitarama K•
Apr 12, 2021
Not a complete course. Lectures are informative but practical examples are limited. Most labs were on single slices but do not discuss combining slices and segmentation processes clearly.
By Fatima A•
Jun 4, 2021
Poor examples