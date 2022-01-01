Free
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Differential Equations, Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Mathematics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Applied Mathematics, Calculus, Linear Algebra
4.2
(48 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Quantum physics helps explain how everything works. It is the fundamental level of studying matter and energy and helps you understand how forces interact with one another and how the universe behaves.
Online courses will help you learn quantum physics by offering all the material you will need to gain an understanding of the topic. Online courses give you the flexibility needed to learn at any time, and they have experts ready to offer any help and guide you along the course. You also get detailed lectures, readings, and assessments that will help you learn about quantum physics and check your understanding of the material. Online courses are available for any level including introductory courses to start your path towards a more advanced course. This gives you a chance to work at your own level in order to improve and fully grasp the material.
Careers in science and engineering use quantum physics. One typical career is a physicist. In this career, you will be researching and studying the rules of physics—the way that matter and energy interact. You will also test and analyze theories and come up with new information. You can also use quantum physics to get into a teaching career. With this knowledge, you can teach different physics classes at various levels of education.
With the difficulty of this subject matter, you should have some prior knowledge of physics and calculus. This will help you understand the complexity of the study and make it easier to master. Some of the concepts you should already be familiar with include Newtonian dynamics, basic probability theory, the mathematics and physics of waves, elementary classical electromagnetism, linear algebra, and vector algebra.