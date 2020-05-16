About this Course

11,365 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,174 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 - Welcome, Lecture 1 and 2 - Conceptual Grounds

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 125 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2 - Lecture 3 and 4 - Path Integral

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3 - Lecture 5 and 6 - Quantum Wells to Cooper Pairs

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 139 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - Lecture 7 and 8 - Quantum Oscillators

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 134 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLORING QUANTUM PHYSICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder