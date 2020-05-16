An introduction to quantum physics with emphasis on topics at the frontiers of research, and developing understanding through exercise.
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Week 1 - Welcome, Lecture 1 and 2 - Conceptual Grounds
Week 2 - Lecture 3 and 4 - Path Integral
Week 3 - Lecture 5 and 6 - Quantum Wells to Cooper Pairs
Week 4 - Lecture 7 and 8 - Quantum Oscillators
This course is certainly too difficult for beginners, however, students with prior education in Q.M., Calculus and generalized physics will have a great but challenging time with this course.
Excellent.Informative and ell explained by resource person.I enjoyed very much and learn a lot.
Very challenging course. The lectures are confusing and superficial, but the exercises and the exam problems are very interesting (and importantly are all correct).
