Nanotechnology is the scientific field that concerns itself with materials so small that you measure them in nanometers. These are items and devices that are as minuscule as atoms and molecules. With items this small, the typical rules of chemistry and physics don't apply like they do with larger materials, so when you're working with nanotechnology, you're dealing with materials that have different characteristics. Proponents of nanotechnology claim that it has the potential to improve energy efficiency as well as helping to address environmental and health concerns.
Nanotechnology is a new field that's growing by leaps and bounds, so learning about it can help you gain knowledge in a cutting edge area of study. Various industries are relying on nanotechnology to establish the new tech of the future, so you can help shape the next generation of materials that are coming to the marketplace. There are plenty of jobs in nanotechnology, so if you're looking to make a career move, you can find opportunities in this exciting new field of work. Nanotechnology can even help you in your current career if you're looking to help establish innovative technology on the smallest of scales.
Nanotechnology is on the rise across a wide variety of disciplines, so you can find plenty of career opportunities that involve this field of study. Food science corporations are relying on nanotechnology to develop better fertilizers and help the developing world increase its agricultural production, and environmental organizations are working on new filters that rely on nanoparticles to clean up pollution and waste. The computer industry is looking to nanotechnology to help produce the next generation of portable devices, while the health care sector is developing new nanotechnology to improve the delivery of medications and help diagnose various conditions. When it comes to nanotechnology, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Online nanotechnology courses on Coursera rely on some of the foremost worldwide experts in the field to give you a thorough understanding of how nanotechnology works. You'll gain more than a theoretical knowledge of nanotechnology—you'll develop insight into how to apply nanotechnology to various disciplines and career tracks. Whether you're looking to make a change in your career or advance at your current job, the grasp of technology you'll achieve from our courses will help you reach your goals.