In this course you can learn about the mechanics of global weather, the foundations of ocean meteorology, predictive modeling and how sailors receive data via satellite and use high-performance navigation software.
Strategies for winning. Meteorology in a round the world regattaUniversitat de Barcelona
About this Course
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Fundació Navegació Oceànica Barcelona
The Barcelona Foundation for Ocean Sailing (FNOB), was created with three strategic objectives in mind: sports, industry & technology and communication, and devised to undertake a series of projects geared towards promoting and boosting activities related to top-level ocean sailing.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding maritime meteorology
In this module you will learn the foundations for an understanding of general and in particular maritime meteorology. What are the factors and engines powering the weather? What do we need to know to understand the weather phenomena we experience every day? What do ocean sailors need to know to predict the weather? Instructors: Tomàs Molina, Santi Serrat
Meteorological predictions
In this module you will learn:
The sailor as meteorologist
In this module you will learn how sailors use meteorology to sail around the world and to win round the world regattas.
Ocean regattas and meteorology
The science of meteorology is a fundamental part of any type of ocean navigation. In the case of yacht racing, it's importance is even greater, given that the wind is the force propelling the boat and is the key factor in formulating the strategy and tactics needed to win. However, the lead role of meteorology in a regatta is for safety, and that is something that the race organisers always make a priority.
As a deck cadet learning meteorology this really helped show the practical weather considerations as well as giving a nice picture of the global circulation system.
Awesome course. If you're into sailing or meteorology there is nothing better. The amount of knowledge conveyed in this short course is immense, yet it's fun and captivating the whole time.
Not only interesting, but a hula lot of fun to take. I felt in the race!!
I found the course very informative, a nice introduction to world meteorology. Thanks for sharing.
