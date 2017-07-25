About this Course

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Understanding maritime meteorology

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 102 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Meteorological predictions

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

The sailor as meteorologist

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 83 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ocean regattas and meteorology

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

