KF
Sep 14, 2017
Awesome course. If you're into sailing or meteorology there is nothing better. The amount of knowledge conveyed in this short course is immense, yet it's fun and captivating the whole time.
MJ
Mar 23, 2021
As a deck cadet learning meteorology this really helped show the practical weather considerations as well as giving a nice picture of the global circulation system.
By Clare E H•
Aug 16, 2020
I loved this course, as sailors with a 28ft blue water boat this has relevance as one day we would like to sail the world... until we do, this has added valuable meteorological and sailing knowledge.
It was difficult to see the screen sometimes and I found it useful to have google maps open too.
I also had to research the difference between high and low pressure and how they are formed as I didn't find this clear.
Not speaking spanish the subtitles were invaluable.
Many thanks, Clare
By Miguel S B M L•
Jan 14, 2021
Lots of knowledge is given from these gentlemans, really impressed with the easy way that they teach all the contents, i am wishing for more courses like these in the future about other regattas and seas, comment from a Officer working in a Tall Ship
By Kristina F•
Sep 15, 2017
By Matt M•
Aug 30, 2017
interesting course, sometimes the subtitles are not correct. But overall it is easy to follow. I had sometimes some difficulties to see the boats on the screen behind Marcel in the case studies.
By David W•
Jun 3, 2018
Instructors did a great job introducing not only Meterology, but the basics of sailing equipment and technology for taking a boat around the world. Excellent!
By Fethi O Ö•
Jun 26, 2017
''No man will be a sailor who has scheme to get himself into a fence,for being in a ship is being in a fence, with the change of being overwhelmed.'' Said James Boswell in 1759. It's not good enough to become a sailorThis course telling us how to use winds when you on the sea surface.Thanks for the creators and all sailors teached us which kind of subjects the meteorology included.
By Charles P•
Feb 9, 2022
I love studying meteorology. I keep weather records every day. I enjoyed taking this course. I learned about the Barcelona World Race. I learned more about high and low pressure systems. I learned a lot about convection, advection, convergence and divergence, cold and warm fronts. The mechanics of global weather. I also loved learning about troughs and ridges. Thank you. Coursera!
By Luis A R A•
Jul 6, 2018
Curso muy interesante para planificar navegaciones a la vuelta al mundo. Guía práctica y bien explicadas de las condiciones meteorológicas reinantes en cada área en donde se desarrolla la BWR. Material didáctico muy útil que hacen más entretenido y fácil el aprendizaje de todos los contenidos.
By John B•
Jan 15, 2018
This is my first MOOC and it lived up to my expectations. The material covered was well presented by great instructors. That some of the lectures were in Spanish (which I do not speak) was not a problem. I would recommend this course for anyone interested in
By AUBIN N•
Dec 16, 2018
Really interesting course to have a really good idea about what system can be expected on a round the world regata. Also really good material for local effects and tactics.
By Elise M•
Mar 29, 2021
Thank you very much for this course, very very interesting. It is precious when one hasn't access to live marine meteorlogy course and before reading books to learn more.
By Mark A J•
Mar 24, 2021
By Joseph B•
Mar 11, 2018
Great course for any aspiring navigator or anyone who wants to learn about weather.
But, a majority of the course is in Spanish but, there are subtitles.
By Christian A M B•
Jan 20, 2020
Disfruté mucho aprendiendo acerca de regatas alrededor del mundo y cómo los distintos componentes del tiempo afectan la estrategia.
By Patricio M•
Sep 8, 2020
Muy ilustrativo, entretenido y finalmente entnedí bastante más de como funcionan lo vientos. MUchas gracias
By Iustin T•
Apr 3, 2018
Very interesting material, nicely explained. I have learned a lot from this course. Thank you!
By Pedro R•
Jul 26, 2019
Curso focado bem na rota da Barcelona World Race com ótimos conhecimentos e boa didática!
By Mustafa İ•
Dec 14, 2020
Whatever your goal is, success depends on working
Thank you for all!..
Best regards
By JOHN Q•
Jul 26, 2017
Not only interesting, but a hula lot of fun to take. I felt in the race!!
By Velero T•
Oct 11, 2021
Excelente!! muy buena combiinación de teoría y casos prácticos de la BWR!!
By Daniel C P•
Mar 13, 2018
Great info and clearly presented! Very usefull!
By Vincentas K•
Dec 8, 2020
really interesting world race simulation
By Luis F P•
May 12, 2021
Best course I have ever taken!
By Johan S•
Feb 22, 2021
Great Course nicely presented
By Adell V•
Jul 23, 2020
Super! Very interesting!