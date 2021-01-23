The course for a round the world regatta leads the boats through the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic, Southern Indian and South Pacific Oceans. On their voyage, the skippers come across a large variety of oceanographic situations: strong currents, floating ice, wave formations of every kind and biological diversity.
Oceanography: a key to better understand our worldUniversitat de Barcelona
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Fundació Navegació Oceànica Barcelona
The Barcelona Foundation for Ocean Sailing (FNOB), was created with three strategic objectives in mind: sports, industry & technology and communication, and devised to undertake a series of projects geared towards promoting and boosting activities related to top-level ocean sailing.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1A - The Mediterranean: a model of an ocean - Temperature, salinity and pressure.
Module 1 addresses some of the fundamental concepts of descriptive oceanography related to the physical characteristics of water: the vertical distribution of temperature and salinity, TS diagram, stability and destabilization of the water column, the formation of water dense and deep, the water masses and circulation. It is necessary also introduces concepts to understand the relationship between the distribution of the mass of water, its surface topography of a regional or larger scale, and called geostrophic circulation, where it plays a fundamental role the Coriolis force. While the concepts presented have general applicability, examples are the Mediterranean, starting with the characteristics of the waters near Barcelona, where it begins and ends the Barcelona World Race, and ending with the general circulation of the water masses around the Mediterranean.
1B - The Mediterranean: a model of an ocean - Water masses and circulation
In this module you will learn how dense waters and water bodies are formed. Where the Mediterranean will be used as a model of ocean. As well as some of the fundamental concepts of marine dynamics, which is how the Coriolis and pressure gradient force is formed. Besides the importance of dynamic topography and geostrophic flow. Hope will be to your liking.
2. The Global Ocean
This module will enter fully into the Global Ocean, will review and generalize the aspects previously referred to in the previous module. We will see the role of the ocean on a global scale, and how we can affect those who live closer or farther from the coast. Try to understand why it is still quite unknown and will glance nose in the marine environment. That is, how it behaves for those living beings, most who live within the ocean or in direct contact with him.
3A. Satellite oceanography: all eyes on the planet (I)
Reviews
