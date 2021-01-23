About this Course

Instructor

Offered by

Universitat de Barcelona

Fundació Navegació Oceànica Barcelona

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

1A - The Mediterranean: a model of an ocean - Temperature, salinity and pressure.

Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

1B - The Mediterranean: a model of an ocean - Water masses and circulation

Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

2. The Global Ocean

Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

3A. Satellite oceanography: all eyes on the planet (I)

