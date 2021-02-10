Focusing on the Large Marine Ecosystems (LMEs) of the world, this course will introduce the concept and practice of ecosystem-based management. LMEs occupy areas of coastal ocean at least 200 000 km² or greater in size. These coastal waters produce 12.6 trillion USD in ecosystem goods and services annually and are vitally important for billions of people around the globe.
Large Marine Ecosystems: Assessment and ManagementUniversity of Cape Town
About this Course
University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
NOAA is an agency that enriches life through science. Our reach goes from the surface of the sun to the depths of the ocean floor as we work to keep the public informed of the changing environment around them. NOAA’s dedicated scientists use cutting-edge research and high-tech instrumentation to provide citizens, planners, emergency managers and other decision makers with reliable information they need when they need it.
IW:LEARN
IW:LEARN is the Global Environment Facility's (GEF) International Waters Learning Exchange and Resource Network. The IW:LEARN project was established to strengthen transboundary water management around the globe by collecting and sharing best practices, lessons learned, and innovative solutions to common problems across the GEF International Waters portfolio. It promotes learning among project managers, country official, implementing agencies, and other partners.
Global Environment Facility (GEF)
The Global Environment Facility was established on the eve of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit to help tackle our planet’s most pressing environmental problems. Since then, the GEF has provided over $17.9 billion in grants and mobilized an additional $93.2 billion in co-financing for more than 4500 projects in 170 countries. Today, the GEF is an international partnership of 183 countries, international institutions, civil society organizations and the private sector that addresses global environmental issues. To learn more visit https://thegef.org
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP-The GEF)
UNDP works in about 170 countries and territories, helping to achieve the eradication of poverty, and the reduction of inequalities and exclusion. We help countries to develop policies, leadership skills, partnering abilities, institutional capabilities and build resilience in order to sustain development results.
UNESCO-IOC
The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO), established in 1960 as a body with functional autonomy within UNESCO, is the only competent organization for marine science within the UN system.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is the Large Marine Ecosystem Approach?
Introducing the Large Marine Ecosystem approach, ecosystem based management principles, and the five modules. There are three topics covered in this first week - ecosystem-based management, the concept of Large Marine Ecosystems, and the 5-module approach to assessment and management. As well as my lectures, there are also summaries of some key readings and links to other resources. We've included practice quizzes to help you recap and test your understanding of the key concepts as we move through the lessons. There is one graded quiz at the end of the week, which carries marks - but you may take the quiz more than once. At the end of this week, and all the other weeks, Dr Kenneth Sherman will share his insights about the topics we have covered.
The Three Natural Science Modules
In this week, we deal with the three natural science modules within the five module approach.
The Two Human Dimension Modules
We move onto the two human dimensions of the five module approach.
Tools and Actions: the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis and the Strategic Action Programme
This is the heart of the course - delving into the Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) and Strategic Action Programme (SAP).
Really interesting course. I really enjoy participating at this course highly recommended.
Not only was this an incredibly informative course but it gives me hope about the future of our oceans. It's exciting to hear about all of the collaborative work going on within and between nations.
Excellent course. Well structured and laid out. Learned alot and gained a new respect for those trying to run LME's
This is really an excellent course particularly those who are interested in marine ecosystem-based management. I will surely recommend it to my friends and colleagues.
