In 2015, the UN launched the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Adopted by 193 member states, the goals represent an important international step in setting humanity on a trajectory towards sustainable development. Within this course, you will get a historical overview of how sustainability has been understood, as well as a thorough introduction to the SDGs – what they are, how progress can be measured, and how the SDGs are relevant for the management of the global systems supporting humanity. The course will examine how various societal actors are responding to and implementing the SDGs.
The Sustainable Development Goals – A global, transdisciplinary vision for the futureUniversity of Copenhagen
University of Copenhagen
Sustainable Development as a Global Goal
In this first module, you will be introduced to the concept of sustainability, its roots, and history of development. The framework of the SDGs is outlined in more detail, and we will discuss what sets them apart from previous international agreements, how we can measure progress and how the goals are interconnected. We will touch upon food systems, as an example of how the SDGs are relevant for - and can be implemented in - global systems through international cooperation.
Managing human impacts on the natural world
In this second module, we will have a more detailed look at the scientific evidence that human activities are influencing the Earth at the planetary level. You will be introduced to the concepts of Anthropocene and Planetary Boundaries. The biosphere (all living organisms or "biodiversity") is arguably just as - or more - important than climate for establishing the environmental conditions we enjoy on Earth, but receives much less attention. This module, therefore, will focus on monitoring and managing human impacts on climate and biodiversity as well as the potential consequences of failing to meet the goals of the SDGs relating to climate and biodiversity.
Social sustainability and the way forward
Where the last module focused on the impact of humanity's activities on the bio-physical components of the Earth system, this final section first focuses on the condition of humans, themselves, and the SDGs focusing on the improvement of that condition. You will be introduced to the concept of Doughnut Economics, which builds on the Planetary Boundaries framework. Finally, this module examines current status for implementation and provides examples of how different actors are engaging in global efforts to achieve the goals.
A very informative and educative course. it opens your mind to better insight of the world and its environs and how its important to protect it on an individual and global scale.
Fantastic course! The course provides a holistic view of SDGs and the interconnections. Extremely well structured, articulated and delivered. I enjoyed it a lot. Thank you so much!
Fantastic course! I love the design of the course, especially the engagement with guests with various expertise, which provides a broad picture of SDGs as they are interdisciplinary by nature.
A carefully designed course with very qualified faculty and guest lecturers who provided great insights. T Relevant course materials and the insights provided are great. I feel equipped to ta
