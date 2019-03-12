About this Course

14,808 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(4,656 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 78 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

People

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Planet

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Prosperity

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT IN THE 21ST CENTURY WITH BAN KI-MOON

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder