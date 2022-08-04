About this Specialization

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an everyday part of almost every business. If you aren't selling AI today, then you might be missing a huge opportunity. Learn the basics of AI to be able to recommend and sell AI solutions, including what AI is, why it is relevant now, what a typical AI journey looks like, and how to start the AI conversation with the different AI personas you’ll likely interact with. You’ll raise your comfort level in selling the Intel AI portfolio and learn details behind several representative case studies that can scale across similar use cases and/or industry verticals.
AI Essentials

The Intel® AI Value

Intel® AI Win Recipes

