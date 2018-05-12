IL
Mar 2, 2022
A futuristic course , I enjoy a lot with knowledge and information about the future of our mother earth. Thanks to Ban-Ki-moon for his great intiative including Yonsei University.
RN
Mar 14, 2022
learned a lot from each part of the module. case studies really enhanced the learning experience. domain experts and their experience made the course very productive
By Alejandro d l C•
May 12, 2018
Excellent video structure, clear content and streamlined approach to this deep topic. Engaging and interesting till the end.
By Adib Z•
Jun 8, 2020
The course can drive the participant towards a greater understanding about the SDGs but I felt that the peer review assignment is unnecessary.
By Madina U•
Dec 2, 2018
I enjoyed listening high-ranked professionals about SDGs, 4 Ps, Agenda 2030, etc. Will definitely recommend it my friends
By Rajesh I•
Jan 28, 2019
The course is very informative and useful for every citizen of the globe. Development is not merely economic but much beyond with certain values like paticipation and ownership by each stakeholder of the society is the significant outcome of this process, which was led sucessfully by honourable Mr.Ban Ki Moon.
This document is historic for the global citizens !
By Anita A•
Jun 1, 2018
This course has really been enlightening and useful. I have heard about the Agenda 2030 and seen it published, exhibited and promoted severally but I have now properly understood it and I feel a part of it through the study of this course. I appreciate the SDGs now more than I did before this course. I will strongly recommend you participate in it.
By Lucía Z V•
Jun 30, 2020
This course gives you a global perspective on Sustainable Development in all its areas, not just only caring for the environment. The different experts who give the lectures make you understand the importance on each subject by giving real life experience and quality information.
By Bala S•
Oct 5, 2020
The course Sustainable Development in 21st Century with Ban Ki-moon was exceptional. The course content and the videos were very informative. The Quizzes were a joy to attempt and Assignment was thought provoking. Thanks to COURSERA for offering this course of Yonsei University.
By Hong-dow N•
May 18, 2020
This is a very useful course and let me raising awareness on what is happening in the world and realize there are still many things need to be done. As a global citizen I will put my efforts on specific topic by using what I have learnt from this course in the future.
By PABITRA K R•
Jul 27, 2020
I have learned a lot about sustainable development for 2030 goal which has been proposed by UN. I have gathered huge knowledge from this course which is offered by YONSEI University and Mr. Ban Ki-moon sir. Thanks to Ban ki-moon sir as well as YONSEI University.
By Sanjeev K•
Jun 27, 2020
before this course i don't know about SDG but now i know and how i use this knowledge for benefit of our society and city . This is wonderful experience after reading this course .And i promise to use this in our life
By Gwendolyn P A•
Jul 3, 2020
I have learned so much and it is very timely to our situation right now (CoVid-19) because it is time to look for sustainable ways like jobs and opportunities for there are so many people got retrenched from their jobs
By Gerardo•
Jun 21, 2020
I found this course sensational and very important for everyone to take. Learning about sustainable development and the SDGs should be done by everyone on the Earth.
By Daniela C•
Jun 29, 2020
Good content and explanations for the key note speakers.
It would be great if we can have access to full answers of the weekly quizes.
By Mohan N•
Mar 13, 2019
I enjoyed the program due to its relevance for today and tomorrow and composition making smooth learning possible.
Thank you
By Marvin K•
Sep 27, 2020
All the tutors were really amazing in bringing students to the realization of what the goals aim to achieve
By Abdul Q•
Jul 7, 2020
This is one of the quality course, I have taken so far. This course has lot to offer.
By Lidia R C•
Aug 31, 2020
My challange is to put into practice and share what I have learned! I'll do my best!
By Juliana M T•
May 11, 2020
Very productive and educational, specially during this times we are living right now
By Sere•
May 10, 2020
Really interesting course that gives a comprehensive SDGs view. I recommend it.
By Monika D•
Jun 19, 2020
Loved this course. very knowledgeable and interesting content.
By Owojaiye o s•
Apr 11, 2019
Just mind blowing.. A paradigm shift. A must for every leader
By Aleksandra Z•
Jun 22, 2018
I like it so much! The course is clear and understandable.
By Daniel K J•
Jul 12, 2018
the first but the best coursera i have experienced
By Allexander M•
May 7, 2018
A very interesting course and very educative.
By Hesham N S A•
Apr 18, 2019
so important and necessary for all the youth