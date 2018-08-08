JM
Jul 18, 2020
Thank you for offering this course (The Sustainable Development Goals-A global transdisciplinary vision for the future). I have passed it but I am not sure how can i get the certificate at this stage.
JJ
Jul 15, 2020
I loved it, ver interesting and relevant information to the situation we face nowadays! Everyone should take this course to understand that we must evolve as a society to have a better world for all.
By Li-Hsin C•
Aug 8, 2018
Fantastic course! I love the design of the course, especially the engagement with guests with various expertise, which provides a broad picture of SDGs as they are interdisciplinary by nature.
By Prasoon M•
Sep 1, 2019
This course opened up my mind to the various challenges confronting human beings in our world currently. It has made me aware of the important role that I have to play to change the world situation.
By Abhijit M•
Dec 25, 2018
A well narrated course on Sustainable Development Goals. I will recommend all the present generation Social Development Professionals should take up the course, to understand the SDGs.
By Ezinma U U•
Jun 13, 2019
I learnt a whole lot from this course. I gained new knowledge, learned new terms that would forge my future studies. I know more about the SDGs than I did before this course. Thank you for this!
By Ursula•
Mar 19, 2018
Interactive, up to date, relevant and to the point discussions. The course provides an in-depth analysis into SDGs objectives but also core challenges in implementing them.
By Meriel R•
Feb 2, 2019
An outstanding course with an exceptional facilitator and speakers. I have learned so much that I can actually apply to my real world interactions, thank you.
By IYS k•
Nov 18, 2019
Must have it for everyone, for every citizen of this world in order to understand better the importance of sustainability goals, and their meaning, that many of us may not even notice or realise
By Nur H A•
Mar 1, 2019
I have satisfied with this course. I got many knowledge about SDG's. In the future, i want to develop my knowledge more and more. I hope I could participate in the next course.
By J M A B•
Jan 11, 2019
I would recommend this course to any educator who needs a little more understanding about the history and direction of the SDGs.
By Mana K•
Dec 30, 2019
So glad to participate in the course before starting our business of PE funds and its holding company in Japan. Now in Japan, some enterprises and organisations start applying SDGs to their activities, however, their primary focus is NOT on environmental issues. Rather, they take an easy way to dealing with social equilibrium. It's also good to tackle but I think now is the time to have a hard look at the climate mitigation and environmental issues. Therefore, this course is absolutely good to start. Thank you so much for your help!
By Susanne L S M•
Jul 20, 2019
The only improvement I would suggest is a simple check of the computer links.
From a private individual's perspective, I would find this a useful introduction to thinking globally and introducing to other private individuals from adolescence to adulthood the very real, undeniable scientific fact that we, the collective wee, need to take responsibility for both changing our own behaviors and insisting our businesses and governments change their policies and action in order to survive as a species on this planet.
By Grace A•
Nov 11, 2019
I attended this course as a practicing architect and university instructor. The course materials are at a beginner level, which I think is great. This allows us to think in a trans-disciplinary way for the sake of SDGs in the future. I will be definitely interested in another course about SDGs in countries with limited financial resources and/or high density. I am also interested in knowing more about how SDGs are applied since 2015.
By Indigenous K V•
Dec 31, 2019
The course was outstanding, knowledgeable and based on facts and research. Learning about global sustainable development goals from a well reputed professional and institution was really joyful. I have done Masters, since I was not familiar with some of the key facts about sustainability which this course has bring to me. Thank you
By Gatmai M•
Jan 25, 2019
its a very important course to learns by all human population so that the efforts to prevent the threat from human activities is shared by all individual not communities or governments. the 17 goal of UN targets could be added to primary schools teaching so that people adapts to respect the environment as a norms
By Marina A•
Jan 22, 2019
Informative and well structured course on sustainable development goals: it helped me to understand better how we can shape the future by going through the SDGs and chose the actions which can influence the world in a positive manner.
By Kambekov N•
Nov 29, 2018
This course fully meet my expectations. It helps to make a clear image of current world situation from different prospectives. Economical, political and ecological issues related to the sustainable develooment are considered.
By Jeremiah M•
Jul 18, 2020
By Ivan S S•
Mar 3, 2019
The course is good. It gives us a good introduction to the SDG's of Agenda 2030.
By Zhou Z•
Oct 11, 2019
I really enjoyed the lecturer; what a energetic teacher. Yet I have complaints about the way in which the lectures are presented. I don't think the convos are the best way for me to grasp the idea, especially for a complex topic as SDGs.
By Pedro C D L C•
Apr 9, 2019
Excellent intro course to the SDGs! I was thrilled by the much care taken by the Prof. Katherine Richardson and her team to provide a clear and easy-to-understand -content on a global topic.
I have taken important lessons from this MOOC such as the change in paradigm of Natural resources, the International development of Global sustainable goals, the human condition for reaching the SDGs, and many more. I wish I can apply and outreach the SDGs in my work and in my professional network.
Many thanks for all the material and the effort. It is a great time to live in, not only for what our society has done but also for what a challenge we have in front of us
Cheers for the accomplishment of the SDGs and the Global Agenda 2030.
By GBOYEGA O•
Jul 5, 2018
The course is very insightful, touching on the inter-connectivity of the SDGs, beaming light on the system approach and role of research in achieving the SDGs. The idea of Inequality and cherry picking was something i had suspected but never knew it has been opinionated on the scale of global economic discussions. Great dynamics with the doughnut economy as well, Professor Katherine Richardson and her guests were so spot on were pellucid in their overall engagement of the course. Now i know more. Thank you,
By Dennis L•
Mar 5, 2019
The course focuses on the entire global perspective of the future we hope to live for the next generation, so that if adopted and gotten used to, they might thrive for more than 10,000 years. The course is so detailed in the shortest way that it focuses on all parts of the world that none of the societies feels left out in terms of highlighting what roles they need to play in achieving the UN 2030 agenda of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
By antonio j a m a•
Apr 15, 2019
It is a very interessing course because gave to students a global view of the main aspects a global sustainable in the UN framework.
However as a Biochemistry sudent I think that in the SDGs 3, 9, 13, 14, e 15 must approach the contaminants and pollutans (chemical) and the explain the difference and the environmental impact. In the micobiological skill the approach was mentioned by Prof Peter Furu, namely the contamination trough animals.
By Sultana J•
Mar 5, 2019
I found this course very interesting and i learnt new concepts which will definitely help in the uptake of various interventions related to SDGs. The content of the reading material was so good and selection of guest speakers was remarkable. Many thanks to the course instructor for engaging us with a much needed topic that everyone should be cognizant about. Looking forward for more interesting courses like this one.
By Mohammad K F•
Apr 24, 2020
It's a wonderful course indeed. It has described SDGs issues very elaborately and clearly. I liked the facilitator, Katherine Richardson. She spoke very clearly with sufficient pause and she went slowly which has help learners like me who are not very fluent in English. I am thankful to Copenhagen University and relevant faculties for developing such a rich course.