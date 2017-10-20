Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oceanography: a key to better understand our world by Universitat de Barcelona

About the Course

The course for a round the world regatta leads the boats through the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic, Southern Indian and South Pacific Oceans. On their voyage, the skippers come across a large variety of oceanographic situations: strong currents, floating ice, wave formations of every kind and biological diversity. In this course the student will learn about the foundations of the science of oceanography. You'll learn about the classification and formation of the ocean floor, how current sea satellite analysis systems work, the chemistry of the oceans and the processes that led to its formation. To follow this course does not require previous knowledge of oceanography....

By Frederik S

Oct 20, 2017

The course is given in Catalan and therefore incomprehensible for the wider community. The translation into English is very poor and makes it very hard to follow the accompanying slides and video explanation.

Given these restrictions no proper review as to the content and presentation can be given - I am very disappointed to have to give up following this course.

By Erabaddagodage S D

Nov 10, 2020

This is a great course. I have learned more things about the ocean. I didn't understand some lectures because of the language. but I read the script in English and understand the lesson. and the quizzes are a little bit hard but It's good for a student. I didn't pass it the first time but I tried again and I got good marks. Thank you!

By Enrique G

Jan 8, 2022

T​he contents of the course (selection of topics, order of presentation, level of detail of the material) is fine, and the presenters indeed master the subject. However, the quality of the way it is presented needs to be improved, for instance: The presenters are very often in front of the projection screen, hiding it. The projected images themselves lack sufficient contrast. The subtitles in English are inaccurate, sometimes to a ridiculous point: "special" instead of "spatial", "redder" instead of "radar". The translation from Spanish is even worse ("formación"should be translated as "formation" or "build-up" instead of "training", just to mention one example). This badly needs an in-depth review. There are obvious editorial mistakes, as well: many of the links to Internet pages are no longer existing, the video on altimetry (3.4.4) is actually a repetition of the scatterometer one.

By Evan H

Apr 10, 2021

Difficult with a language barrier.

By kevin p

Dec 19, 2021

its in Spanish when it looks english & I cant unenroll from it.

By Manisha D

Mar 31, 2021

I got to learn in-depth about the oceans. My small suggestion for Coursera would be to include other areas in Oceanography unlike here in this subject where the topic mainly focussed on areas of Barcelona.

Apart from this small issue, I am happy with the knowledge! Thank you..

By Michelle M

Aug 23, 2020

Informative and in-depth course. I think it would have been better for me if Spanish was a language I could understand. It felt more difficult reading while listening. Overall, an excellent introduction.

By Ashley

Jan 2, 2018

I enjoyed the learning process for this course. I definitely recommend it. This course is very interactive and quite interesting :)

By Mari-Liis K

Apr 3, 2020

It was a good overview of oceanography. The complexity and helpfulness of the course materials and videos vary immensely. Some translations and video subtitles in English are incomprehensible, intermediate Spanish skills helped me a lot. Generally, I recommend the course, but be prepared to struggle with languages.

By Ethan C

Jun 5, 2021

I​ found this course fun, engaging and easy to learn except for that most of it is in spanish or catalan, but there are subtitles for you to read as you watch the video so that you may understand what they are saying.

By Colin T

Nov 15, 2020

I found the presentations difficult to follow due to a mix of languages being used.

By Trevor L

Sep 29, 2019

Difficult to see the images and not all lectures had supporting pdf downloads.

Translation to English was mediocre at best – leading to some confusion wrt complex topics

(lucky I have intermediate Spanish skills)

Course seemed somewhat disconnected and varied erratically wrt level of abstraction vs detail

By Marco M

May 15, 2020

I found the content of this course extremely interesting.

Only some content, ultimately in Week 3, has been explained too fastly and definitely too hastly. The currents systems should have been teached more deeply. Additionally some metereology basics could have helped.

Conversely, the Paleoceanography and Remote sensing chapters were very well made.

By BISWAJIT P

May 21, 2020

This course is absolutely valuable. It enhances your knowledge in all aspects of oceanography. The professors are very well in subjects and represents in beautiful manner. Thanks to coursera and University of Barcelona for designing this course.

By Fazla Z A

Aug 17, 2020

The course is very informative , helps in attaining a pile of knowledge about the oceanic world and its reserves. Conveying my gratitude to University of Barcelona for conducting such a course.

By Jishnu S S

Jun 7, 2020

The course is very informative , helps in attaining a pile of knowledge about the oceanic world and its reserves. Conveying my gratitude to University of Barcelona for conducting such a course.

By Diana R

Nov 6, 2020

I learned a lot in this course and I think that the topics were very unique and interesting in a deep understanding and key to the relationship between the ocean and the world.

By Jeroen v d W

Jan 24, 2021

Extremely insightful and enriching. I was particularly interested in the technical aspects of synoptic remote sensing and the equipment and technologies used for the same.

By SIBEL O

Jul 27, 2020

VERY INTERESTING SUBJECTS... SOMETIMES SPANISH CAUSED SOME PROBLEM TO ME. BUT GENERALLY I'VE LEARNED THE NEW WORLD-OCEAN..

By Avani D

Jun 15, 2020

Best course ever though in Spanish but it was fun and lots of experience regarding this course

By SHIKHA B

Jul 7, 2021

it was a great experience to learn about oceans from highly professional experts

By Faizal S

Sep 12, 2021

very informative lectures and study materials helped a lot.loved this course

By Emmanuel D U

May 19, 2021

This is such an important course to understanding the world that we live in

By Laode R R

Jan 28, 2022

The learning curve are great but too hard especially in weeks 6

By JOHN Q

Aug 1, 2017

Fun and interesting. A wonderful review (I'm an ex pilot)

