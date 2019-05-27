BP
Jul 2, 2020
This is my first course in coursera. The material and explanation given by the instructor was awesome. I really learned a lot. Peer graded assingments really helped me to knew the concept very well.
DW
Sep 11, 2021
Excellent teaching style, easy to digest sometimes-difficult information, tests got to the main points of the sections, instructor has a nice, easy to follow style of delivering info. Great Course!
By Hernan R•
May 27, 2019
This Astrobiology course is not the first course I have taken about Astronomy. I took "Astronomy - Exploring Time and Space" some years ago, and found it fascinating, very well structured and interactive. Since then, I have been following, as often as I can, Professor Impey's Q&A sessions LIVE or else on YouTube replay. So when I learned there was to be this course on Astrobiology also by him and the University of Arizona, I immediately signed on as soon as it became available.
I had taken a previous course on Astrobiology, an Introduction to the theme, by the University of Edinburgh. That was several years ago. Astronomy has always been my hobby, ever since I was taught by an old ship's doctor, on a trip across the Atlantic, how to identify Orion in the sky. He had the adorable German way of pronouncing Betelgeuse (he had been a ship's doctor in the Kriegsmarine in the war). He said it as "Bay-tell-goyze". (Well, that's certainly better than those who say it "beetleJuice!)
I have been keeping up with the so many new developments there have been in the past forty years or so, and the discoveries on Europa, Enceladus and Titan have absolutely blown me over. This Astrobiology course was perfect to learn all the methodology for searching for life elsewhere than on earth, and beyond the old "Goldilocks Zone". The lectures were all excellent, and the two assignments towards the end of the course were challenging and really cemented the knowledge learned.
I certainly recommend this course to all and any who are interested in Astronomy. It is a course for beginners but also very much for those who already have some knowledge about the issues, but who want to have them restructured with the latest developments, and in a professional way, as Professor Impey does so well!
Thank you to all who put this course together, and thank you to the mentors who sent me interesting comments and feedback on my responses.
By Hester v B•
Jun 24, 2019
This course really shows the multidisciplinary field that Astrobiology is in a clear way. It's an interesting mix between introducing many subjects while at various moments diving into the material a little bit more.
The biggest plus for me on this course was the fact that the course gives rather concise info per subject per week, but through the peer-reviewed writing assignments you really have to the think beyond the material and tie things together yourself.
Also, Prof Impey is one of my favorite online teachers (I've tried about 20 MOOCs and actually finished 15 of them in the past five years, so I've seen a variety of online teachers ;)) I hugely appreciate the fact that when you are enrolled in one of his two courses, you can participate in live Q&A sessions about astronomy once every few weeks.
By Brietta D•
May 29, 2019
This course was very interactive and educational. Prof. Impey holds live Q and A session every few weeks, where you can ask questions. Prof. Impey clearly explains the subjects but also makes it entertaining.
He talks in depth about many subjects that I have trouble finding anywhere else.
After taking his last course astronomy: exploring time and space, I was so excited when he came out with this course and I was not disappointed!
I learned so much from this course and am grateful to everyone who worked on this!
By Izzy B•
Jan 1, 2020
Yet another fantastic online course by Prof Chris Impey! I found this course challenging at times not being a natural at Maths but doing this course has made me think that at some point I will go for my GCSE Astronomy! Thanks Chris and team, please do more!
By Panagiotis G T•
Oct 15, 2019
To be honest, I was not considering to pay for a certificate for this course. BUT, I could not help not to pay, receiving such a great learning experience from professor Impey. It totally deserves to read, listen, watch and try everything in this course. Professor is great! Thank you!
By Milton G V•
May 30, 2019
Dr Chris Impey did it again. He brought the universe into my home and office and brought me closer to understanding the universe we are all part of.
By Christine M•
Nov 23, 2019
High-quality lectures in manageable short clips. Helpful mentors. Great subject.
By Maya•
May 31, 2019
Prof. Impey is one of the best speakers that I ever witnessed!
Some jokes are very refreshful during the lections and the lections itself are neat and clear. Thanks to (tech.) help also. That's very important too.
Quizes and other works are better than in Astrophysics course (at least when I took it) but there is still missing attachments before the lectures (like slides or reading list, e.g.), but i believe it will be corrected sooner or later!
I highly recommend this course. Especially for amateurs/begginers.
Thank you!
By Josef P•
Aug 2, 2019
Great and complex extent of topics; inspiring assignments; slides for download.
There is only one thing I would like to find in the course yet - more detailed discussion of some partial topics in videos in such a way, that it would broaden and deepen the content of slides.
Anyway, thank you for the course!
By Kannan A•
May 10, 2020
One of the best Astronomy theme modular course that I have seen. With many assignments and quizzes, this module certainly worth enrolling. The notes, videos are really awesome !
By Brent L•
Sep 4, 2019
TERRIFIC! ALWAYS WANTED TO TAKE ASTRONOMY COURSE AT NORTHWESTERN U. IN THE 1960S, NEVER HAD THE CHANCE.
By Harry M•
Aug 3, 2020
This course was wonderful! Dr. Impey successfully integrated Chemistry, Biology, Geology, Geochemistry, Astronomy, Biochemistry and a bit of Philosophy into a unified course. His use of slides, videos and quotes from scientists were interesting and valuable. Quizzes and "Prompts" were extremely helpful. My one criticism is the understandable but fallible use of peer review. For example, my final Prompt received 15/15 from two peer reviewers and 6/15 from the third. Obviously something is wrong with this review process but a peer review process, by its very nature, is 'complicated'. In summary, this course opened my eyes to the sky in ways I had never thought about in my 78 year on earth. Highly recommended.
By Ameya K•
Aug 10, 2020
Excellent course. I completed this course after Arizona's Astronomy course, and Professor Impey is fantastic as usual. This course is not too challenging but very interesting for curious minds. The video quality surpasses even that of the Astronomy course, and I didn't even think that was possible. The tests are effective at brushing up, and the essay type assignments are absolutely incredible. I highly recommend everyone to take it. 5 stars it is!
By Aaradhya S•
Sep 19, 2020
It is a very informative and brilliant course on a excellent and relatively new and interdisciplinary field of astrobiology Prof. Chris Impey and all the support staff make this course feel like being in the NASA mission control and directing yourself on the practical tasks they give you with so many great insights.
if you want be a astrobiologist then you would make a mistake if you do not take this brilliant introductory course
thank you
By Yuliia N•
May 5, 2020
I love space and life sciences so much and hope to work as astrobiologist someday. This course made me even more confident that I want to stick to this branch of science and dedicate my life to it. Those six weeks that I've spent with this course was probably one of the best experiences ever. I am so grateful for the opportunity to study the most interesting and exciting things for me. It was awesome
By Antonio g d•
Feb 13, 2020
He aprendido mucho sobre la parte de Astrobiología que no conocía .
Una sugerencia : Se podría incluir algo sobre el planeta X o todavía no hay evidencias sobre dicho planeta
Gracias
En cuanto al Instructor Chris Impey es un astrónomo de reconocido prestigio un diez
En cuanto a coursera que voy a decir si ya he hecho muchos cursos con ellos : muy bien
By Baskaran P•
Jul 3, 2020
By Philip B•
May 4, 2021
Excellent course Chris Impey is a wonderful engaging tutor. Have completed both his courses offered through University of Arizona and am currently reading his first book. First class!!!
By Güler B D•
Aug 3, 2021
It was an incredible course, adding incredible experiences. A big thank you to the University of Arizona and to Mr. Chris Impey for this course.
By María F E B•
Apr 14, 2020
Me encantó el curso! Muchísimas gracias al Profesor Chris Impey por todo el conocimiento compartido y por un curso tan ameno e interesante!
By Anurup M•
Dec 31, 2019
Best Course I have ever done !!!
Enjoyed a lot..... And Learnt too
By Agnes G•
Jul 6, 2020
A very enjoyable, informative and interactive course.
By Antariksha M•
Oct 7, 2019
great Experience ,happy to learn
By akskarthi K•
Jan 29, 2021
the assignments are having options but always showing wrong answers after selecting correct answers
By David G•
Aug 8, 2021
Professor Impey and his team do an outstanding job of making an already fascinating topic such as astrobiology, a joy to learn. Their videos and assignments reinforce the scientific method and the structure to write a successful scientific paper not only for astrobiology, but for other fields of science as well. Professor Impey's summaries at the end of each video always provide an excellent review of the study material. Furthermore, professor Impey's biweekly live study sessions offer an opportunity to clarify topics of the class, as well as to learn more about current events in astronomy, astrobiology, and space exploration. Professor Impey's vast subject matter expertise and generosity to patiently explain complex scientific challenges are tremendously appreciated. Thank you so much, professor Impey!