My work focuses mainly on various aspects of the evolution of sharks, although I also study all kinds of mesozoic vertebrate microremains, from fishes to mammals (see list of publications). I am more particularly interested in the origin and early radiation of the neoselachian sharks and in the adaptations of hybodont sharks to freshwater environments. In order to study shark teeth, I use both morphological and histological approaches. Enameloid microstructure is particularly useful to decipher the phylogenetic relationships and diet of ancient sharks.