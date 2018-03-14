About this Course

33,890 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,625 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Mediation Essentials

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mediation in practice

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mediation in the Workplace part 1

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Mediation in the Workplace - part 2

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEDIATION AND CONFLICT RESOLUTION

View all reviews

About the Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution Specialization

Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder