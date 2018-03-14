Mediation is a crucial means to reaching peaceful and agreed solutions in today’s world – on an international, political, industrial, peace-keeping or social level.
With the course you will be able to choose and lead a mediation process. You will gain a deeper understanding of workplace and international conflict resolution. Fundamentals of Negotiation are required to complete this MOOC. You can acquire them through our MOOC "Negotiation Fundamentals". After this course, you will be able to: Define what a mediation is and choose when to use it; List different types of mediation; Identify typical challenges and difficulties that most mediators face; Choose the adequate strategies within a repertoire of options; Identify the do’s and don’ts in mediation. This MOOC offers video lectures from leading experts, interactive questions, case studies, practice and graded quizzes. Designed as a logical follow on from the suite of ESSEC IRENE online courses in negotiation, this course about mediation and conflict resolution teaches a whole set of additional skills and approaches. Developed by one of Europe’s leading institutes of research and education in negotiation and mediation, ESSEC IRENE, this course provides you with a meaningful and effective bouquet of practical cases, tools, approaches and skills to put your mediation into high-impact practice.