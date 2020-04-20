DM
Dec 30, 2020
Very useful content explained in best possible way by bullet points and further narration - thanks to the faculty for preparing these modules
MH
Jul 16, 2020
I learned a great deal about what things I was during incorrectly. I am so glad I took this class,
By UYTTENDAELE•
Apr 20, 2020
Content is too theoretical and conceptual for me. I would have appreciated more practical examples, testimonials and tips & trics of how to mediate. For example, when workplace and international conflicts and mediation were discussed, this would have been highly beneficial. Secondly, I found the pedagogical approach of this e-learning outdated. What is the benefit of looking at a video of a professor reading text, over reading the text yourself? I would have appreciated much more dynamic ways to bring the content: examples, testimonials, casestudies and tips with different mediators, more visual videos, etc.
By Fabio C•
Dec 16, 2019
It is a very interesting course. Now I have some tools that can help me to mediate with success!
By Pascal U E•
Oct 15, 2017
As the first courses of this serie, this is also a great class that teach skills each professional should have.
By Rajeshri s•
May 12, 2020
systematic Learning of the Program with proper Test to check whether we have learned correctly
By Pedro B A•
Aug 21, 2018
A Good course!
By Kristine G•
Jan 3, 2021
More exercises to practice are needed.
By Parameswaran C•
Jul 21, 2020
The course offers intense learning on such an important topic. As all of us interface such situation in real life, This is where the course helps. It equips us with the skills to know these concepts and complex issues better and enables us to deftly handle such matters in our life. Great tutors and had a wonderful time too.
By Andreas•
May 3, 2020
Very good course! Insightful and well conducted. I would recommend to provide some additional materials (papers, web links etc.) for those learners who want to get deeper into the topics. However, wonderful experience! Thank you so much!
By Monika S•
Jul 12, 2020
Very well structured and executed. It helped build on the ADR class I took in law school and I found it stimulating and interesting. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is interested in dispute resolution.
By Mario O•
Mar 31, 2020
as the previous ones of these certifications, straight to the point, mix of theory and practical example, frequent checks of understanding. thanks
By DIpesh M•
Dec 31, 2020
By Michael J H•
Jul 17, 2020
By Rohit S•
Apr 1, 2020
Very interesting course with content that is helpful & relevant for the professional environment.
By Michael P•
Mar 15, 2018
Excellent first approach on what is mediation and on how to carry it out successfully.
By Brian M•
Apr 6, 2022
Mediation and Conflict Resolution in international relations is a very vital undertaking because of its supportive nature of economic and social development internally and in regional blocks in the area where the conflict is. It helps curb rampant migration of refugees from war torn countries, restrain coup d’état, promote Democracy through dialogue, builds faction and human better relations, and improves live-hood of people in war torn countries after the war. Therefore, mediation in itself is of an economic value.
The MOOC has taught me new professional skills on how to become a qualified Mediator. I went through the definition of mediation, the roles and styles of the mediator, the advantages of mediation for the parties involved. I learnt how to get ready as a mediator or as a party, and how to conduct the mediation cycle. AS a mediator, I need to know how to avoid traps because if not avoided; it can jeopardize the whole conflict resolution agenda.
Then, I had to investigate the usefulness of mediation at workplaces and international conflicts, concrete cases discussed; from Lebanon to Ukraine. All this newly acquired knowledge will help me become better observers of conflict situations and mediation or dialogue processes. And then beyond analysis, this will help me as a mediator help others settle their own dispute.
By Demetria B•
Feb 2, 2022
I give the class 5 stars. Great in-depth discussion on mediation and conflict resolution. I immediately begin using some of the things I learned in small conflicts that I have been dealing with just to put in practice what I learned. Loved it.
Would say, the process of getting reviews in a timely way may need to be readdressed. I have completed all coursework, yet cannot receive a completion or certificate because still waiting for others to review. So perhaps revisiting that part of the class may be needed; requiring a lesser number of review, for example.
By DeLise V•
Jul 27, 2020
This course along with all the others of the specialization has been a very good experience. It's given me some important skills and I also wanted to learn about new ways to apply my cross-cultural competencies, knowledge, and skills. This specialization has been phenomenal for me.
By Jindřiška S•
Jan 5, 2022
This is an amazing, practicallly-oriented course which provides learners both with tools and a clear framework to mediate and solve conflicts. It is very well structured and the assignments make sure course materials have been properly understood.
By Marion H•
Feb 7, 2022
Excellent cours qui m'a permis d'aborder les médiations et négociations avec un nouvel oeil et analyser mes expériences passées avec un filtre essentiel pour le futur. Merci à toute l'équipe qui a composé ce programme
By Lindy A R•
Jan 6, 2021
The videos are not long and drawn out, it is perfect timing. It required you to pay attention to what is being conveyed because all the answer for the quizzes are said by the lecturers in their presentation.
By Luis M•
Dec 31, 2021
Excelente especialización. El diseño de las clases y su metodo de enseñanza es excelente. Mi inmensa gratitud por permitirme adquirir nuevas competencias y una preparación profesional sobresaliente.
By Pierina G L•
Feb 25, 2021
Es un curso muy completo, todo lo que se abarca en los módulos se explican bien con los casos que brinda. Fue muy interesante llevarlo.
By Oyindamola B•
Jun 29, 2021
I really enjoyed this course and i look forward to applying what i learnt at my job. Thank you to coursera and ESSEC Business school.
By Roberto G J•
Mar 29, 2021
This course, gives me issues to understand and put in practice the mediation in my job as a other activities. Is is useful.
By Carlos A B S•
Jan 18, 2021
The teachers are awesome! They are full of negotiation experiences. I like their methodology :)