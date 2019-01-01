Alan JENKINS is Full Professor in the Department of Management, ESSEC Business School, France, since 1990. He teaches mainly Organizational Behaviour and Organizational Theory themes in a wide variety of programmes, including the ESSEC PhD, the MS HRM and the Executive MBA. He teaches on team leadership and group dynamics, and on conflict management in the workplace and in other contexts. Active in the organizational consultancy field for the last fifteen years, he has recently worked with ESSEC Irene on the European Union project for the development of international “Centres of Excellence” in the area of the prevention and management of risk in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear activities (CBRN). He was in charge (as Academic Director) of the ESSEC and Mannheim Executive MBA from 2006 to 2013. He has been Academic Director of the ESSEC-Southeast Africa General Management Programme since 2012. He has been a visiting professor at the University of Bocconi, Milan, Italy, the IAE of the University of Aix-en-Provence and the CNAM, Paris, both in France, and at Mannheim Business School in Germany. He holds a B.A (Hons) and PhD, University of Liverpool, U.K. and his research interests focus on two wide areas: firstly, the broad implications of projects of work reorganization for individual and collective performance and motivation, secondly, the links between leadership, management and inter-group relationships. He has published 2 academic books (as the sole author) and a number of articles in various academic journals; Organization Studies, International Journal of Human Resources Management, Employee Relations, Sociology, etc.