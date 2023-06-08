CVS Health
Preparing for Your Retail Customer Service Role
CVS Health

Preparing for Your Retail Customer Service Role

This course is part of CVS Health Retail Customer Service Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cory McLaren

Instructor: Cory McLaren

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the CVS Health Retail Customer Service Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from CVS Health
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This week you learn about the hiring process for a customer service position as well as how to find jobs to apply for. You also learn how to create a resume and how to prepare for your job interview.

What's included

15 videos7 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This week you apply all the skills you have learned throughout the entire program to a project involving real-world scenarios.

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 peer review

Instructor

Cory McLaren
CVS Health
4 Courses3,315 learners

Offered by

CVS Health

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions