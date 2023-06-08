Demonstrate Excellent Customer Service provides resume and social media presence guidance to learners looking for a career in customer service. This allows you to optimize your resume for a customer service position and be prepared for your first interview. In addition, you will apply your knowledge gained over the previous courses in the program to a hands-on project that allows you to demonstrate the skills you’ve learned in each course.
Preparing for Your Call Center Customer Service Role
There are 2 modules in this course
This week you learn about the hiring process for a call center customer service position as well as how to find jobs to apply for. You also learn how to create a resume and how to prepare for your job interview.
This week you apply all the skills you have learned throughout the entire program to a project involving real-world scenarios.
