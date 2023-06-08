The demand for call center customer service representatives is huge, there are thousands of open job roles in the US alone. If you are someone that enjoys talking to people and solving problems and are ready for new experiences, then this program is right for you. Customer service in a call center is an exciting career where every day is a new day and a new adventure. If you're considering a career in retail customer service and you're someone who is passionate about providing exceptional customer experiences, this role is for you.
This program uniquely prepares learners for their new role by using a blend of videos, activities, discussions, simulations, peer-reviewed projects, and a final capstone. As you complete each of these activities, you will create experiences that you can reference in job interviews or even as you work with customers after you have landed the job.
At the end of this program, you will be able to: - Create positive interactions with customers - De-escalate conflict with customers - Create solutions to customer problems - Describe the different roles in call center customer service
Upon completion of this program, you will receive a Professional Certificate from CVS Health to showcase your proficiency. You'll also gain access to exclusive career support resources to help you in your job search and you’ll have a portfolio of meaningful activities you have completed to show prospective employers.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this program, there are numerous self-guided activities to help you apply what you learn. In addition, there are three peer review projects, one capstone project, and eight simulations. Simulations allow you to practice solving customer problems in real-world situations. Customers and managers will react to your choices in the simulation, and you will be able to correct your actions or words as the simulation continues. The projects will give you portfolio examples of how to handle customer interactions based on your practice in real-world simulations. The final capstone project allows you to research and evaluate call center tasks in a real-world setting. You will use a checklist to provide an analysis of your experience and reflect on how you would act differently based on what you’ve learned throughout the program.