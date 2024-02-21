The Introduction to Customer Service course presents an in-depth look at communication, time management and de-escalation needed for a career in customer service. This course presents frameworks for communication, time management and problem-solving that allow you to improve your skills immediately and to evaluate customer service interactions. In addition, hands-on activities and community observations and projects are a part of this course, allowing you to get a real-world idea of key areas of customer service happening in your community.
Introduction to Customer Service
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
7,171 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(74 reviews)
97%
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
21 quizzes
Course
(74 reviews)
97%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from CVS Health
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you learn the five characteristics of positive communication with customers and colleagues. You begin by creating a personable greeting and closing to use with customers. You learn how to distinguish between positive and negative responses to customers' questions, as well as how to express empathy during customer interactions.
What's included
24 videos6 readings6 quizzes3 discussion prompts
This week you learn about active listening with customers. You begin by defining active listening when interacting with customers and colleagues. You determine how to identify non-verbal cues that indicate if someone is actively listening. You learn how to verify understanding with customers and create clarifying questions in given situations with customers.
What's included
18 videos5 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This week you learn the steps in problem solving using root cause analysis to solve customer concerns. You begin by identifying the root cause of a customer’s concern and apply problem-solving steps to the root cause of a customer’s concern. You learn the importance of following policies and procedures when solving problems with customers and use effective solutions to customers' concerns.
What's included
10 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
This week you learn about effective time management and strategies to be successful in providing quality customer service. You articulate metrics for time management in retail and call center environments and distinguish between high-priority and low-priority tasks when working with customers. You learn strategies to manage deadlines and tasks effectively in a customer service environment.
What's included
15 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts2 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 74
74 reviews
- 5 stars
78.37%
- 4 stars
16.21%
- 3 stars
4.05%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
1.35%
Reviewed on Feb 20, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 15, 2023
Reviewed on Jul 19, 2023
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.