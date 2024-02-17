CVS Health
Call Center Customer Service
CVS Health

Call Center Customer Service

This course is part of CVS Health Call Center Customer Service Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cory McLaren

Instructor: Cory McLaren

2,560 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(30 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

25 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(30 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the CVS Health Call Center Customer Service Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from CVS Health
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This week you learn about a typical day in the life of a call center representative. You also learn about different roles in a call center and how to collaborate with your team members and management. You finish the week by learning the importance of positive call center experiences for customers.

What's included

16 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

This week you learn how to make a positive impact on a call through your greeting and your tone. Then you learn about call center metrics and how your job performance will be measured. You finish the week by exploring strategies to navigate customer service calls and how to hand off a call to another representative if needed.

What's included

19 videos6 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week you learn about the data you need to collect from the customer when they call. You learn how to log the appropriate data and keep track of your interactions with customers.

What's included

12 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week you learn how to handle a customer interaction when it gets tricky. You learn how to de-escalate a difficult situation and when you need to escalate the call to someone else on your team.

What's included

12 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This week is all about learning how to be successful in your role everyday. You will learn how to set up an effective workplace as well has strategies to manage your time throughout the day. You will discover how to have a growth mindset and contribute to your call center team.

What's included

17 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (9 ratings)
Cory McLaren
CVS Health
4 Courses3,315 learners

Offered by

CVS Health

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 30

4.7

30 reviews

  • 5 stars

    86.66%

  • 4 stars

    6.66%

  • 3 stars

    3.33%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    3.33%

SS
5

Reviewed on Feb 16, 2024

DR
4

Reviewed on Aug 10, 2023

View more reviews

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions