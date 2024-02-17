The Call Center Customer Service course requires a practical skill set of data entry and organization of information/resources. In addition, communicating with only the voice uses a wide range of communication skills. This course will provide you with practical experience in data entry and customer privacy, and the opportunity to evaluate sample interactions between a call center customer service representative and a customer. You will also have the opportunity to respond to sample calls where you can demonstrate great customer service.
There are 5 modules in this course
This week you learn about a typical day in the life of a call center representative. You also learn about different roles in a call center and how to collaborate with your team members and management. You finish the week by learning the importance of positive call center experiences for customers.
16 videos5 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
This week you learn how to make a positive impact on a call through your greeting and your tone. Then you learn about call center metrics and how your job performance will be measured. You finish the week by exploring strategies to navigate customer service calls and how to hand off a call to another representative if needed.
19 videos6 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This week you learn about the data you need to collect from the customer when they call. You learn how to log the appropriate data and keep track of your interactions with customers.
12 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This week you learn how to handle a customer interaction when it gets tricky. You learn how to de-escalate a difficult situation and when you need to escalate the call to someone else on your team.
12 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This week is all about learning how to be successful in your role everyday. You will learn how to set up an effective workplace as well has strategies to manage your time throughout the day. You will discover how to have a growth mindset and contribute to your call center team.
17 videos4 readings5 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
