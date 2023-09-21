This course presents the different customer interactions that happen in a retail setting and allows you to experience real interactions through simulations and scenarios. Interactions examined include in-person, on the phone, or through social media. In addition, you will take your knowledge into the community to observe and evaluate interactions at any business that provides customer service. You will rate interactions by distinguishing between successful interactions and interactions that need improvement interactions as each type of interaction is presented.
Interacting with Customers
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
2,226 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(18 reviews)
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
20 quizzes
Course
(18 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from CVS Health
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In week one of this course, you learn how to welcome customers by greeting them when they come into the store and also when they leave. You learn how to create positive interactions with customers and interact with potential customers.
What's included
13 videos5 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In week two of this course, you learn how to meet customers’ needs. You learn how to build trust through your knowledge of a product and how to find product details. You identify what successful customer service looks like and strategies for cross-selling and upselling.
What's included
22 videos4 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts2 plugins
In week three you learn how to identify verbal and nonverbal indicators of escalation with customers. You learn how to convey empathy in difficult situations and collaborate with your team to de-escalate a situation.
What's included
15 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
In week three you learn how to identify verbal and nonverbal indicators of escalation with customers. You learn how to convey empathy in difficult situations and collaborate with your team to de-escalate a situation.
What's included
14 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 peer review3 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 18
18 reviews
- 5 stars
83.33%
- 4 stars
5.55%
- 3 stars
5.55%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
5.55%
Reviewed on Sep 20, 2023
New to Business Essentials? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.