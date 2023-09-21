CVS Health
Interacting with Customers
CVS Health

Interacting with Customers

Denielle Booth

Instructor: Denielle Booth

4.6

(18 reviews)

21 hours (approximately)
There are 4 modules in this course

In week one of this course, you learn how to welcome customers by greeting them when they come into the store and also when they leave. You learn how to create positive interactions with customers and interact with potential customers.

What's included

13 videos5 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In week two of this course, you learn how to meet customers’ needs. You learn how to build trust through your knowledge of a product and how to find product details. You identify what successful customer service looks like and strategies for cross-selling and upselling.

What's included

22 videos4 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts2 plugins

In week three you learn how to identify verbal and nonverbal indicators of escalation with customers. You learn how to convey empathy in difficult situations and collaborate with your team to de-escalate a situation.

What's included

15 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In week three you learn how to identify verbal and nonverbal indicators of escalation with customers. You learn how to convey empathy in difficult situations and collaborate with your team to de-escalate a situation.

What's included

14 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 peer review3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Denielle Booth
CVS Health
2,226 learners

CVS Health

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

VM
5

Reviewed on Sep 20, 2023

