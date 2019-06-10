By Lisa C•
Jun 10, 2019
There is an art to customer service and IBM delivers with this easy to understand, well thought out approach to customer support and engagement. I would recommend this to anyone who talks to any type of customer on a regular basis, as it will surely help you to exceed your customer service goals.
By Mohammed Y•
Dec 21, 2018
This course has helped me to enhance my customer support skills. I implemented these skills while I was working. I got an excellent result. Thank you for this offering !
By Tatiana F•
Nov 28, 2018
I am very satisfied with the program. The content is very good and the activities have been well designed. And it has a high level of participation. I recommend it 100%.
By said h a•
Jan 3, 2019
This course cover all theories of the custumer engagement service. It's worth to take and you have access to badges that demonstrate your skills.
By Uchenna E•
Mar 14, 2019
The course gives a world class applicable knowledge with practical sessions to confirm what is being learnt. It is great!
By Adolfo J G M•
Aug 20, 2019
Bad, They request me just after I finish the course to pay another $50 to get the certification after I have already paid, You can check here: http://prntscr.com/ov7q03
By Edo R•
Nov 25, 2018
This is excellent training, it provide fundamental and practical skill needed for customer engagement related job
By Jaison C•
Apr 16, 2019
This course offers insight into the realities of Customer Service that I would have otherwise overlooked.
By Shelia A•
Apr 28, 2019
I am so grateful for this course. I really did enjoy learning how to communicate with better skill sets. I can apply this to my daily conversations with online support and other personal calls. I also enjoyed the extra reading articles. They were very helpful by going in-depth of topics. I also subscribe to many of the articles and websites. Thank you so much.
By Sachin B•
Apr 28, 2019
Very helpful for people who are in support Industry, it brushes back your skills and emphasis on behaviour, language,listening and other skills.
By Tamara T J•
May 4, 2019
The course is amazing! They explain everything in a very dynamic way! I feel much more prepared now.
By Luciano M•
Jan 19, 2019
Excellent course with excellent professors and teachers.
By Ryan P•
Jun 1, 2020
This was an amazing course, which helped me really apply the things that I'm doing in my current job. I loved the engagement in the course and how I was able to practice the material by doing hands on assignments and peer reviewing my classmates submissions. I loved the interaction and content that was provided, as everything was very informative, and a lot of resources were provided to guide us in successfully completing the assignments and the lessons. I'm actually going to miss taking this course because it gave me something to look forward to and that was a blessing. I highly recommend this course and am so glad I had the opportunity to take it during COVID-19.
By Thomas k•
Aug 12, 2020
Very well presented and great quality of material. I appreciated the depth and breath of material covered to have some qualify to prove excellent quality support.
May suggestion to continuously improve are:
*The slide video presentations had a 15 second gap of no sound so you missed out on what was said.
*It would be nice after each test for a module or after completion of the course to be able to have a pdf printout of flash cards for each module or subject taught for review.
By González M M J•
May 16, 2020
I really had an amazing experience and pretty accessibly learning process thanks to this course, that without any doubt will help to increase my career performance and will open lot of new opportunities of improvement to my life with different benefits, not only the gaining of good knowledge. Highly recommend. Thank you so much for the great opportunity to access all this important and accurate information.
By Ayan R C•
Jan 31, 2020
A basic course targeted for all customer-facing roles including customer service. The course is very well designed to meet all that is in-scope to become a successful customer engagement specialist. After completing the course I am able to relate to my work and what should be done to enhance the customer experience no matter what the product or service that is being offered to the customer.
By Ashley w•
May 25, 2019
very helpful and informative program will be able to apply learned course material in every day life does not take long to complete is not a course that will land you a job upon completion unless you have the required company experience/qualifications, but if you do this will surely put you ahead of the competition highly recommended for anyone in a customer service industry
By Tirthak P•
Dec 2, 2018
Great Course for customer service executives and even best for the one who is about to start serving customer :-)
By Olusegun D O•
May 7, 2019
Fantastic course and very informative and transformative as well
By Raphael D G•
Jan 9, 2019
It's a big eye opener. I am enjoying every video of the course
By pilotti•
Mar 27, 2019
excellent training, permitto obtain good knowledge on how ma
By Desiola K•
Oct 27, 2018
Interesting course. I'm learning new things.
By Abida F•
Mar 20, 2019
It was v useful for me, thanks coursera
By raul e m e•
Jan 27, 2019
Thank you for the opportunity.
By 이예찬•
Mar 15, 2019
Good Course in this field.